'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked plot details

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
David Benioff (L) and Dan Weiss, creators and executive producers, arrive for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

The first big plot leak of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has surfaced online. There will be a daring rescue attempt, and an expected reunion of two major characters. The event will bolster the heroes’ forces against the enemies in the north and the south. The following article contains spoilers.

Euron (Pilou Asbæk) played a big role in the previous season, delivering twin blows to Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) on the battlefield. While the Sand Snakes storyline has come to an end, Yara (Gemma Whelan) continues to live, with a hint in the previous season of Theon (Alfie Allen) launching a rescue attempt.

A source from the popular TV series has confirmed that Theon and Yara will be reunited in the next season, Watchers on the Wall reports. However, details about how the rescue takes place have not been revealed. Either Theon will take a group of his men and bring his sister back, or Yara could escape on her own. No matter how she escapes Euron’s clutches, the reunion has been confirmed.

Filming of the two Greyjoy siblings is said to be taking place at Banbridge, Northern Ireland filming studios. The filming apparently took place on a ship set, so Theon and Yara will be setting sail after their reunion.

Allen and Whelan were reportedly filming with a few extras dressed as the Ironborn. Despite their losses, the Greyjoys are still a force that can offer their services in the coming wars. The characters could be heading north to fight against the Night King or they could sail back to the Iron Islands to take back their home while their uncle is busy gaining power in Westeros.

There are just six episodes in “Game of Thrones” season 8, and many storylines to focus on. Filming of the popular TV series started in October, but there have been no announcements about the production schedule or the filming locations this time around. The show is set to premiere some time in 2019.

