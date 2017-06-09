'Game of Thrones' season 7: Winter is the time to fear; HBO uploads Old Nan's clip

HBO has uploaded a scene from the first season of "Game of Thrones," reminding fans what winter in Westeros is actually like. The scene is relevant to season 7 because the people in the continent will need to prepare for what comes with the cold winds from the north.

The scene shows Old Nan (Margaret John) telling Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) stories of the past. The young lord is not interested in the heroic tales of Duncan the Tall and instead prefers scary tales.

Old Nan tells Bran of how thousands of years ago winter lasted a generation. There was a hundred feet of snow, and there was no sun for years. Children were born, lived and died in darkness. But what the people feared most were the White Walkers that came with winter.

The time of the White Walker invasion was so bad there was mass starvation across the realm. The weather was so cold, tears would freeze on the cheek.

Old Nan revealed that the White Walkers came riding on their dead horses, sweeping through cities and kingdoms. They hunted in packs and brought with them Ice Spiders that were as big as hounds.

Bran is terrified after learning the horrific events of the past. Now, as the story movies forward, he has the power to see what happened all those years ago. He has already met the Night’s King and is on the run beyond the Wall.

“Game of Thrones” season 7 is expected to focus on the war in Westeroes, where Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the others are unaware of the common danger they all face. Only Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his friends in the north know about the danger.

