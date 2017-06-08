'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: An Alliance and fall of major House confirmed in new video

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

There will be an unholy alliance between two major powers in “Game of Thrones” season 7, which will lead to the destruction of a House of Westeros. A new video released online confirms this previously leaked storyline of the plot. The following article contains spoilers.

The HBO TV series pays particular attention to the elaborate costumes of each character. Every cloth has a story to tell, according to a new video that has been released online. The footage takes the viewers behind the scenes on the set, while filming for the next season was taking place.

In one of the scenes, the fans see Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) in chains, and in the presence of Cersei (Lena Headey) and the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). As previously reported, a leaked picture had surfaced online showing Euron (Pilou Asbæk) parading Ellaria and Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) on the streets of King’s Landing.

HBO now appears to have confirmed the alliance between Euron and Cersei, to take on their common enemies. Readers will remember that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) sided with Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alfie Allen) last year, so an alliance between the Iron Islands and the Iron Thrones is understandable.

The finale episode of season 6 also teased the Sand Snakes and the Tyrells forming an alliance against Cersei, and the presence of Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) suggested that they will be supporting Daenerys when she invades Westeros.

The result of these alliances seems to be Euron going to battle against the Sand Snakes, and defeating them. It is interesting to see that Ellaria and Tyene have been left alive. Will Cersei use them as prisoners or is there a more brutal death awaiting them?

“Game of Thrones” season 7 is set to premiere on July 16. The first episode is expected to focus on the invasion of Daenerys and what that means for Cersei.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube

