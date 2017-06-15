'Game of Thrones' season 7: Video about special effects teases Daenerys riding her dragon

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A still from the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

A new video teases some behind-the-scenes footage of “Game of Thrones” season 7. There are at least two major battles in the TV series this year, one involving Daenerys Targaryen with her dragons and the other will be a naval battle.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) can be seen riding a mechanical mount that will be transformed into a dragon using visual effects. The actress is in her new costume of the queen, and may be heading into battle on Drogon. The video also includes some of the scenes from the previous seasons that required a lot of visual effects.

The other big action sequence involves a naval battle with Greyjoy forces. Theon (Alfie Allen) with a mortified look on his face was teased in the trailer. The new video shows how the crew members were able to achieve the smoke and sparks of the flame on ships for this naval battle sequence.

Special Effects Supervisor Sam Conway took the viewers on a tour of some of the sets of the TV series, both the past and the ones they built for season 7. His team handles fire, gas, water, wind, snow and smoke, which requires a lot of engineering. They also handle blood, snot and everything “you can possibly imagine.”

Meanwhile, a new set of stills from the next season have been released by HBO. The pictures posted on Watchers on the Wall include Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) at the Citadel, learning everything he can about how to be a Maester. The knowledge he gains here may come in handy in the final battle against the White Walkers.

There is also a picture of the fierce Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) making a speech at Winterfell. “Game of Thrones” season 7 will begin with Daenerys arriving in Westeros, and there is a picture of her touching the ground.

Credit: GameofThrones/ YouTube

