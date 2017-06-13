'Game of Thrones' season 7: Beric Dondarrion and Tormund teased in new set of behind-the-scenes pictures

Tormund
A picture of Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Game of Thrones/ Facebook

Beric Dondarrion is back in “Game of Thrones” season 7, a new set of behind-the-scenes pictures reveal. Apart from the one-eyed character, the pictures include Tormund and the other major characters on the show.

The pictures posted on Reddit, show Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) riding his horse in the cold snow. It isn’t clear if the character has ventured too far into the north or if the winter weather has the whole of Westeros engulfed in snow.

Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) is still in Winterfell, assisting Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The same picture also teases the presence of Yohn Royce (Rupert Vansittart), suggesting that Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and the forces of the Vale continue to stay in the North after the battle against the Boltons. Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) is also in the North, and he appears to be preparing to go on a mission in the picture.

Jon Snow is joined by his “sister” Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who rules by his side. Will the new King in the North value the opinions of Sansa? The relationship between the two characters was tense in season 6 after Jon seemed to be getting most of the credit for the victory against the Boltons.

Back in King’s Landing, Cersei (Lena Headey) rules with an iron fist. She is backed up by her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who can be seen standing by her side near the Iron Throne. The queen also appears to be flanked by Qyburn (Anton Lesser).

The pictures also tease the preparations to film the Night’s King scenes. The actor playing the role of the villainous character can be seen riding a horse, which will later be modified as an undead mount using CGI.

There is a new picture of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) on a horse. The character should be heading north in “Game of Thrones” season 7, to be reunited with the last remaining members of her family.

