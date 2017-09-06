'Game of Thrones' season 7: Closer look at Daenerys and Cersei costumes

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

In “Game of Thrones” season 7 both Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) are queens. However, the costumes of both characters didn’t include a crown. In a recent interview, Costume Designer Michele Clapton shared her insights about how she made sure Dany’s clothes portrayed authority.

In an interview posted on Making Game of Thrones, Clapton said that she kept the trousers and the boots of Daenerys because that’s become a trademark for the Mother of Dragons. As far as the colours are concerned, she decided to start using charcoal and red, as these are the colours of the Targaryen sigil.

Although Daenerys calls herself a queen, there’s no crown in her costume yet. Clapton decided to give the character something that signified authority. This led to Dany wearing a heavy chain with a three-headed dragon symbol at the end.

The interview includes a few images of the costume, which gives the fans a closer look at the design. There are two main costumes that Dany wore on the show this year, and both of them had the Targaryen chain to display her authority.

For Cersei’s costume, Clapton said that it was “quite extravagant.” There were a lot of spikes incorporated into her costume, and the colour chosen was mostly black. The costume intends to show the kind of person Cersei is.

“Something about the slashing and the twisting told you a lot about her character, a contradiction of the costume from the front. It’s almost like a sting in the tail, something on edge as you see her walk away: there’s something really disturbing about this woman,” Clapton said.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the last for the show, and there will be only six episodes in this season. It will be interesting to see what new costumes Clapton will come up with for this final chapter of the most watched TV series on the planet.

