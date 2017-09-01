'Game of Thrones' season 8: Arya, Hound meeting; Euron plot twist

By @sachintrivedig on
Game of Thrones
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and The Waif (Faye Marsay) in "Game of Thrones" Season 6. Facebook/HBO/Macall B. Polay

What will Arya’s (Maisie Williams) reunion with the Hound (Rory McCann) be like in “Game of Thrones” season 8? Will Euron (Pilou Asbæk) keep his word to Cersei (Lena Headey)? Cast members of the show teased some details about what to expect on the show next. The following article contains spoilers.

In an interview posted on Making Game of Thrones, Williams confirmed that Arya has moved on from the last encounter between her character and the Hound. She said that Arya’s initial feelings towards Sandor were “immature” and she has “grown up” since then, especially after her time in Braavos. The actress said that if her character were to meet with the Hound again she would probably be fighting alongside him rather than against him.

Meanwhile, Asbæk teased a possible plot twist that’s coming in the next season. The actor said that seeing the Wight really was a scary thing for his character, and when Euron said that he’s going back to his island to wait for summer; he meant it.

Cersei hopes Euron will use his ships to escort the Golden Company mercenaries to Westeros, to help her conquer the lands that are now under Dany’s (Emilia Clarke) control. But, is there a plot twist coming? The practical thing for the King of the Iron Islands to do is do what he said at the meeting, and not return till summer.

Season 7 was also an interesting journey for Theon (Alfie Allen). The character is finally beginning to emerge as a leader. Allen said that his character plans to rescue his sister, and use this as a way to “rectify his position in the world.”

The other interesting aspect of “Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the partnership between Sam (John Bradley) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). The knowledge and abilities of the Three-eyed Raven will be crucial in the fight against the Night’s King. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: ‘Riverdale’ star cast
‘Poldark’ season 4: Men with beards wanted as extras
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
'Outlander' season 3: Facing fire in Battle of Culloden; Pregnant Claire
‘Outlander’ season 3: Action sequence with Jamie teased
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 3: Phelan needs to decide about Andy
'Coronation Street' Sept. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car