'Game of Thrones' season 8: Arya, Hound meeting; Euron plot twist

What will Arya’s (Maisie Williams) reunion with the Hound (Rory McCann) be like in “Game of Thrones” season 8? Will Euron (Pilou Asbæk) keep his word to Cersei (Lena Headey)? Cast members of the show teased some details about what to expect on the show next. The following article contains spoilers.

In an interview posted on Making Game of Thrones, Williams confirmed that Arya has moved on from the last encounter between her character and the Hound. She said that Arya’s initial feelings towards Sandor were “immature” and she has “grown up” since then, especially after her time in Braavos. The actress said that if her character were to meet with the Hound again she would probably be fighting alongside him rather than against him.

Meanwhile, Asbæk teased a possible plot twist that’s coming in the next season. The actor said that seeing the Wight really was a scary thing for his character, and when Euron said that he’s going back to his island to wait for summer; he meant it.

Cersei hopes Euron will use his ships to escort the Golden Company mercenaries to Westeros, to help her conquer the lands that are now under Dany’s (Emilia Clarke) control. But, is there a plot twist coming? The practical thing for the King of the Iron Islands to do is do what he said at the meeting, and not return till summer.

Season 7 was also an interesting journey for Theon (Alfie Allen). The character is finally beginning to emerge as a leader. Allen said that his character plans to rescue his sister, and use this as a way to “rectify his position in the world.”

The other interesting aspect of “Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the partnership between Sam (John Bradley) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). The knowledge and abilities of the Three-eyed Raven will be crucial in the fight against the Night’s King.