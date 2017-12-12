'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere

There is a lot of additional content that the fans can look forward to in the “Game of Thrones” season 7 Bly-ray and DVD sets. One of the additional videos is the history behind the Rains of Castamere song, which was made infamous throughout Westeros after the Red Wedding.

The video posted on Watchers on the Wall shows the animated history of how Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) rose to power, and brought fame, glory and wealth to his House, despite the shortcomings of his father. The video has been narrated by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime.

The fans may know that House Lannister wasn’t all the rich and powerful until Tywin stepped into the leadership role. The rise of the young lord was coincided by the fall of House Reyne of Castamere, which once controlled Casterly Rock.

According to history, Jaime’s grandfather was a generous but weak man. He loaned large sums of money to the members of House Reyne of Castamere, but forgave the debts when threatened with war. It was later Tywin who called all his bannermen and marched with an army against his enemies.

The castle at Castamere began as a mine, just like Casterly Rock. After the gold ran out the large mine shafts were converted into halls and bed chambers. When Tywin attacked this castle, the Reyne brothers did not have enough men to defend the walls, so they hid inside the mines with a large number of their men, women, and children, and offered terms to the Lannisters.

Tywin just had all the entrances to the mines sealed. A few guards reported hearing screams and shouting from the mines one night. The noise died by morning. This tragic tale told in the form of a song was enough to send shivers down the spines of Lord Tywin’s enemies.

The other content that will be a part of the “Game of Thrones” season 7 DVD and Blu-ray set are The Dragonpit, narrated by Conleth Hill (Varys) and Anton Lesser (Qyburn); The Citadel and Prophecies of the Known World, narrated by John Bradley (Samwell Tarly); Highgarden, narrated by James Faulkner (Randyll Tarly); The Golden Company, narrated by Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont); and The Hand of the King, narrated by Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger).