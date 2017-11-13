Gal Gadot won’t do ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner is involved

Gal Gadot will not return for “Wonder Woman 2” if accused sexual harasser Brett Ratner is involved, according to a report. The Hollywood filmmaker’s RatPac-Dune Entertainment took a big chunk of the first film’s profits.

His production company was a producer of the highly successful “Wonder Woman,” which reached worldwide theatres earlier this year. Gadot will be returning as the titular star in the sequel, but not if Ratner will be involved again, according to Page Six.

“Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie,” a source from Warner Bros. said. “Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”

As the insider further explained, Gadot knew the distributor would side with her on this issue. “They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.” The superhero film made over US$821 million (AU$1.07 billion), which means Ratner’s company took a hefty share of it.

A rep from Warner Bros. said in reply to the story, “False.” Nevertheless, Ratner claimed last week that he himself had made the decision to step away from all Warner Bros. activities. His company’s deal with Warner Bros. expires in March 2018, and they still apparently have five films that will be released.

In an article on LA Times, six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, have accused Ratner of sexual misconduct. Henstridge said she was only 19 when Ratner wouldn’t let him leave his apartment and forced him to perform oral sex with him.

On Saturday, “Juno” star Ellen Page wrote in a lengthy Facebook post how Ratner outed her sexually with a crude comment when she was just 18. Ratner directed the 2006 film “X-Men: The Last Stand,” where Page played Kitty Pryde.

“You should f--- her to make her realise she’s gay,” Ratner allegedly told a woman 10 years older than Page. Her co-star, Anna Paquin, confirmed that the incident took place.