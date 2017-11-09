Portia de Rossi latest woman to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct

By @chelean on
Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi (R), at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Portia de Rossi said Steven Seagal unzipped his pants in front of her when she was auditioning for his movie years ago. The Australian actress’ allegation came a week after “The Good Wife” former star Julianna Margulies also accused the 65-year-old martial artist of trying to sexually harass her when she was younger.

In a tweet on Thursday, the 44-year-old “Arrested Development” actress said Seagal was inappropriate with her when she was auditioning of a role in one of his films. When she got away and told her agent, she was rebuffed instead of supported.

“My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.”

De Rossi did not name the movie she was auditioning for or the name of her agent. Her followers commended her for speaking out, though they wanted her to name and shame the agent.

 

Ellen DeGeneres, De Rossi’s wife, had a simple response to her revelation:

Last week, Margulies told Sirius XM’s “Just Jenny” show that Seagal also took her to a hotel room on the pretext of business. She was 23 when a female casting director asked her to go to his hotel at 10 p.m. to vie for a role. She was hesitant because she didn’t do that and she didn’t have money for a cab. She was promised to be reimbursed for her travel expense so she went.

“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone,” she recounted, adding that he made sure she saw his gun during the encounter. She somehow got out of the room “unscathed.”

“I was never raped. And I was never harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room,” she said, adding she “sorta screamed my way out.”

It was unfortunately not the last time Margulies was put in a scary situation with a man in power. A few years later, she was invited to have a meeting with the now-disgraced Harvey Weinstein in his hotel room to discuss business. She insisted that his female assistant join them in the room. She could tell he was not happy with their companion. Needless to say, she did not get the part.

Last month, journalist Lisa Guerrero said Seagal also tried the same tactic on her. Good thing that she was with another female who insisted that she stay with her when Segal answered his door in his bathroom. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she was cut off from a role in his movie when she refused to see him again, this time alone.

Related
Join the Discussion
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Andy Murray might skip Australian Open, Roger Federer offers advice
NBA Trade News: Phoenix Suns keen to move Greg Monroe
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Lonzo Ball speaks on brother LiAngelo's arrest after loss to Celtics
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 cleared for ATP Finals
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 9: Michael vs. Kol
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Ivy will test Regina
'General Hospital' Nov. 9-10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 8-10 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Opening scene details
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will start with a battle
Portia de Rossi latest woman to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct
Portia de Rossi latest woman to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car