Former makeup artist reveals Meghan Markle's beauty habits and preferences

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle visits radio station Reprezent FM, with her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Meghan Markle’s beauty habit has been revealed by her former makeup artist and hairstylist who said Prince Harry’s fiancé preferred to keep it fresh and natural. She cares for the amount of makeup she has on her skin and wants her freckles to peek through.

Lydia F Sellers has told Refinery29.com that the “Suits” actress always wanted to maintain her natural features in Hollywood. Markle has earlier told Allure that her pet peeve was when magazines Photoshopped her skin tone.

Sellers recalled that every time she would do Markle’s makeup, the latter would ask to make sure her freckles were peeking through. Harry’s choice of spouse also does not want a ton of foundation on her skin.

Seller revealed that it was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy. She believed that the world could expect the same after Markle marries the young royal.

The American beauty, Sellers said, did not show interest in looking like the typical Hollywood celebrity. The makeup artist thought Markle has done such a good job of keeping her sense of self amongst the spotlight.

“Even now, her look has stayed the same- she’ll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she’s done it herself, and it’s beautiful and chic because she’s so confident,” Sellers. She said the bride-to-be is so confident with herself and her look, she sticks with it, and that is the great thing about her.

She added that Markle is very in-the-know and that she had her blog for a while. She reportedly did not depend on a glam squad to ensure she always looks pretty, and  knew which beauty products to use to enhance her features whenever she is in front of the camera or not.

Her approach in beauty was said to be very effortless as she simply wants to look like a better version of herself, something she believes firmly in. As for her hair style, she preferred a signature look.

Markle would ask Sellers to just give hera slight bend or a slight wave, “nothing too crazy.” It could be straight or wavy or anything else, but she likes it down so if it wasn’t a royal wedding, I think that’s what she would do,” Sellers said. She has worked with Markle for two years before she moved overseas to be with her fiancé.

