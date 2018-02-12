Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding: Palace reveals time, procession route and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A third official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

More details about the May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been disclosed, such as the time of the ceremony and what form of transportation the coupe will ride after their vows. The Kensington Palace announced on Sunday that the wedding was scheduled at 12 pm (UK time).

Horse-carriage

It appears Harry and Markle’s wedding on May 19 will be another fairytale royal wedding as they will ride in a horse-carriage through the streets of Windsor after their exchange of vows. This was confirmed by the palace on Sunday, PEOPLE reported.

The newlyweds riding a horse-carriage is expected to be among the major romantic highlights of the wedding. Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also had a carriage ride through London at their own royal wedding in 2011.

Procession route

Palace officials have also revealed the route of the procession that will see the couple emerge as husband and wife. Harry and Markle will reportedly parade through the streets and will leave Windsor Castle through Castle Hill.

The pair will proceed along the High Street through Windsor Town then return to the castle along the Long Walk. “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the Kensington Palace said in a statement. Windsor is some 40 km west of central London.

Marriage ceremony

Another reported wedding detail was that Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby will conduct the marriage ceremony. Officials reportedly revealed that The Rt Revd David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, will lead the full service at the chapel.

Reception at St George's Hall

The newlywed and their guests will proceed to the reception at St George's Hall after the procession. Prince Charles, Harry's father, will host a private evening reception for friends and family members.

It is unknown if that reception will take place inside the state apartments or at another venue within the Windsor estate. Harry and Markle’s engagement photos were taken at the Frogmore House.

Guests list

Whether or not invitations were already sent has not been disclosed. St George’s Chapel can hold about 800 guests, but the number of people who will be in attendance for the royal wedding is unknown yet. The new details about the royal wedding come less than 100 days until the young prince marries Markle.

PeopleTV/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car