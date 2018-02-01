Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding to happen during retrogrades and a planetary movement

By on
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A third official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain December 21, 2017. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski/Courtesy Of Kensington Palace/Handout via Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018 will take place during two retrogrades and a significant planetary movement. Venus, the “planet of love,” will move into Cancer, the zodiac sign that represents family and home, it has been revealed.

Janet Booth, an astrologist from Connecticut, told Bustle that Venus’ movement into Cancer would be a significant astrological merger particularly for couples who wish to focus on family. Booth helps engaged couples choose a date for their weddings.

It looks that the universe conspires for the royal wedding. Tarot.com states that the potential for greater intimacy is created when Venus and Cancer get together. It also brings out connections and appreciation for family.

But the planetary movement is not the only thing happening along with the royal wedding. Saturn and Pluto will both be in retrograde, which means the planets’ orbit intersects with Earth's.

Weeks before the royal wedding, Saturn goes in to retrograde on April 17. Pluto's retrograde begins on April 22. The two planets will stay in retrograde until September.

The retrograde does not look to be a bad thing. Booth said they probably won’t pose much of a problem since these are not personal planets.

AstroTwins stated that Saturn in retrograde is a time to rethink career paths and goals. It looks Markle has started doing that as US television series “Suits” in which she was known for her character as Rachel will continue without her.

After the announcement of her engagement, it was revealed that she was leaving the hit legal drama following the show's seventh season. There were reports that she would be retiring from acting so she could focus on her duties as part of the royal family.

Booth said it appears May 19 is actually the best day Prince Harry and his bride-to-be could've picked to get married. She also looked into the pair’s birth charts and found that they are a genuine, compatible match as far as the placement of their signs is concerned.

"The Sun in Taurus promises stability and lots of hugs and physical affection, the moon in Cancer is warm and caring, very family-oriented, but possibly influenced by moods," Booth told Bustle. In addition, the choice of wedding date stimulates parts of the couple’s charts related to having kids so May 19 is said to be a decent date if Harry and Markle want to have their own children.

