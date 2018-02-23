Florida shooting: Deputy resigns after doing nothing to stop gunman

By @chelean on
Nikolas Cruz, facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, appears in court for a status hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. February 19, 2018.
Nikolas Cruz, facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, appears in court for a status hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. February 19, 2018. Reuters/Mike Stocker/Pool

The US armed deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has resigned following the sheriff’s reviews that he did nothing to stop gunman Nikolas Cruz from killing 17 people. Deputy Scott Peterson resigned on Thursday after he was told he would be suspended.

Peterson was on campus when Cruz opened fire on the teachers and students of his former school. According to the reviews, he stood outside the building and did not go in to engage the shooter, allowing Cruz a six-minute rampage.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said on Thursday that he made the decision to suspend Peterson after reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, including Peterson himself. According to what he gathered, the deputy arrived 90 seconds after the first shots were fired. However, instead of going inside the school building where Cruz was shooting his victims using a semiautomatic AR-15 assault rifle, Peterson lingered outside for about four minutes.

Israel told the press that Peterson should have entered the building, addressed Cruz and killed him. Peterson’s inaction apparently allowed Cruz to fatally shot 17 people and wound several others on Feb. 14.

“There are no words. I mean these families lost their children. We lost coaches,” Israel said at the news conference in Florida. Peterson, who was with the agency for more than three decades, was suspended without pay earlier on Thursday, but he then resigned and subsequently retired. It was not made clear if he would face criminal charges. An investigation will continue.

Two other deputies, Edward Eason and Guntis Treijs, were placed on restrictive administrative assignments. They were under review for the way they handled two calls, including one from a caller in November who said Cruz was “collecting guns and knives.” The deputy apparently followed up with the caller but did not create a report to document it. Both deputies will be paid during the investigation, Sun-Sentinel reports.

Last week, Cruz, who was expelled from the high school for unspecified disciplinary issues, opened fire on the students and teachers. He escaped after the shooting by blending in with the students fleeing for safety. He then spent more than an hour wandering around a store and fast food outlets before he was arrested.

Related
Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
F1 2018: Ferrari unveils brand new SF-71H, ready to make title run
Washington Wizards snap new-look Cavs' winning streak
Conor McGregor stripped of UFC lightweight title, Dana White confirms
FIBA World Cup qualification: Australia beat Philippines 84-68 to top table
FIBA World Cup qualification: Australia beat Philippines 84-68 to top table
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams on reading the ending
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car