'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet

"The Flash" airs on The CW in the US and on FOX in Australia
The Flash Season 3 premiers on The CW Oct. 4
Grant Gustin is Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash on The CW. The new season premiere aired Oct. 4. The CW/Official Facebook Page

The season finale for “The Flash” has just aired and it unveiled a cliffhanger that might leave a lot of its fans pissed and sleepless. It turns out that Savitar, his most mysterious and possibly strongest nemesis, knows everything that he has ever done.

This villain is a serious threat to Flash and the rest of his team and although they did take him down, it came with a cost. Barry Allen ended up swallowed in the Speed Force which let Wally West stand up to be the new Flash. There is going to be some struggles as there are some things that might take some time to getting used to.

At this point, fans are wondering how Barry can be brought back as the real Flash of Central City and how such dire effects can be reversed. It could be hard to believe that the character in which the entire show was built on would be written off after the third season. However, Savitar did drop a few hints about the future, and he sure could be relied on since he knows everything about the future. Some of his words could mean that viewers are about to see Flash’s most intelligent villain yet in the upcoming fourth season, the Thinker.

According to Screen Rant, The Thinker, aka Clifford DeVoe, is a founding member of the Injustice Society and a regular nemesis of Jay Garrick as Flash. He has a very high IQ, but was a failure as a lawyer. He gets hell bent and decides to wreak havoc in Central City. To pursue this, he creates a thinking cap which gives him the ability to securely protect his mental force.

What sets him apart from other Flash villains is that he is far more intelligent and he has the ability to use his brain to help others commit crimes. He is not as actively seen as other villains, but pulls strings from behind them. He does profit from them, but does not get his hands dirty.

Barry has faced several villains before who are not speedsters, including members of his rogue’s gallery. If this speculation is true, then The Thinker would be Barry’s first non-speedster nemesis.

Season 4 of “The Flash” is set to return this fall on The CW. It will also air on FOX8 on Australia.

