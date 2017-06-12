'Five Nights at Freddy's' latest update: 'Survival Logbook' teases at more help after release of 'The Freddy Files'

By on
Five Nights at Freddy's 4 gameplay
One of the animatronics that the player can encounter in "Five Nights at Freddy's 4." http://steamcommunity.com/

Scott Cawthon has been busy helping out in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie and on book versions of the best-selling horror video game. As for another installment, nothing is set moving forward and folks are left to wait-and-see if Cawthon regains the itch to architect a new game.

The attention right now is on the upcoming "Five Nights at Freddy's: Twisted Ones," something that picks up from the 2015 novel "Five Nights at Freddy's: Silver Eyes." Following that is the "The Freddy Files," the first-ever official guide to the game which will expose some lore and provide tips to folks who may have missed a step or for those who want some unsolicited help.

While most of those are official under Cawthon’s watch, a curious Amazon listing shows a "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook" reportedly due to be out by December 26, 2017. Worth noting is that the page seems pretty much bare and some believe that it may even be fake.

The "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook" may also be a jab towards the direction of the "The Freddy Files" in a sense. Obviously, its intent is to give gamers some help for the video game – probably covering other things that the upcoming guide may overlook.

A look at the description of the "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook" claims that it was meant to guide new night guards at the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, offering them a chance to reflect on their first week on the job. It also includes quizzes and some training to produce the best employees at Freddy's though there is that cryptic ending which calls for one to fill in the emergency contact information.

The description alone for "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook" should be tempting to video gamers looking for more help and reference. It looms as a good reference for FNaF gamers if it is authentic. Until Scott Cawthon addresses it (though he can easily ignore it as well), the "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook" should be taken lightly before immediately jumping to any conclusion.

December is still a long way off so it would be best to focus on the novels on Cawthon's end. "Five Nights at Freddy's: Twisted Ones” is due on June 27 after which it will be followed by "The Freddy Files." Once those are settled, it would be best to see if the "Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Logbook" is any good or simply a prank.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car