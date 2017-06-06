'Five Nights at Freddy's' update: Only 'FNaF Sister Location' will be playable on iOS 11

By on
Five Nights at Freddy's 4 gameplay
One of the animatronics that the player can encounter in "Five Nights at Freddy's 4." http://steamcommunity.com/

There were plenty to digest from the Apple WorldWide Developers Conference 2017 (WWDC 2017), including the imminent coming of iOS 11. With a new Apple mobile operating system on the horizon, some mobile phones and games stand to be affected, including Scott Cawthon's "Five Nights at Freddy's."

During WWDC 2017, it was announced that iOS 11 will operate only on 64-bit devices. This means that devices such as the iPhone 5 and 5c stand to become obsolete, the Guardian reported. However, that would also include some old games like "Five Nights at Freddy's" which will eventually stop working.

With the shift of to iOS 11, support for 32-bit devices will be removed from all Apple-backed devices. The iPhone 5 and 5c will bear the brunt of it all since they will no longer receive software updates for the new features as well as security fixes. 

As far as apps are concerned, this looks bad for folks still playing old versions of "Five Nights at Freddy's." The good news is that one FNaF version will be spared – "Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location." Being the latest version, the likely modifications to the game are likely the reason and enough before iOS 11 rolls out later this June, 9 to 5 Mac reported.

Alternatively, folks who are still playing the first to fourth "Five Nights at Freddy's" version can still play the game if they hold off from updating to iOS 11. That would deprive them of the new features of the latest mobile OS from Apple, not to mention risky when bugs and security issues come to mind. Staying on iOS 10 could be a recourse but everyone knows the buggy nature of this Apple OS series – with emphasis to security breaches singled out by experts. 

There is no word yet for now if Scott Cawthon plans to address the matter by finding an alternative to the Clickstream game engine. Time is not on Cawthon's side though some techies may try to find a workaround to make the older versions of "Five Nights at Freddy's" playable even on iOS 11. 

Considering most have been glued on "Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location," Cawthon may check the number of players still playing the first four installments. If the frequency of logged on users is not that huge, Cawthon may just let it go and stick to the current version. It seems like the most logical move to ponder right now meaning FNaF gamers may have no choice but to upgrade their iOS device or shift to a different OS-backed device to play the game.

