'Five Nights at Freddy's' Movie latest news: Scott Cawthon will make film adaptation stand out

One of the animatronics that the player can encounter in "Five Nights at Freddy's 4."

The film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" has been having its share of setbacks and the delays could eventually ruin the high anticipation of gaming fans. Blum Productions faces a tough challenge ahead but CEO Jason Blum sees something different that could make it a hit.

Compared to other video game films, the track record of high profile games leaves a lot to be desired. "Resident Evil" didn’t quite get the attention most had expected it to have. "Warcraft" did well at the box office but needed a hefty budget to make it work. In the end, the millions racked in somehow didn’t quite add up and thus failed to live up to expectations.

In the case of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie, it may all boil down to the production budget or the ones behind the set. To their credit, Blum Productions has been known to stick to low production films. The good news, however, is that they have been successful with that setup. Backing up their success is Jordan Peele's "Get Out" movie which came out last January 2017.

The fact that "Five Nights at Freddy's" will be a live-action film could help. Blum Productions could select lesser known names in the industry to play out roles, meaning success lies in the scripts.

Compared to other games, the script has left a lot to be desired. Some have plucked out the essence based on the gaming script so expect "Five Nights at Freddy's" to do the same. There is an X-factor in the mix and that is Scott Cawthon.

Cawthon had already mentioned previously via the Steam Community that he was busy working on the movie which is now seconded by Blum. With the close collaboration, Blum Productions is creating the film adaptation according to what Cawthon wants the movie to be per an interview with Fandom.

The participation of Cawthon is a different take and something that could possibly produce positive results. But it also begs to ask how his inputs would fit in considering a game and a movie are different genres. Seeing how past video game movie productions failed, the new twist could render better results.

It would be best to give Blum and Cawthon a break and see how the uncanny collaboration will pan out. There is no word on the official release date of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie though there is word it may possibly come out in 2018.