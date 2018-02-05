Fergie not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle hold hands as they leave after visiting radio station Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out the invites to their wedding, but one royal fixture isn’t included in the list. According to reports, Sarah, Duchess of York, isn’t invited to the wedding of her nephew because the couple didn’t trust her not to sell them out.

Sarah Ferguson, commonly known as Fergie, has had her fair share of royal scandal from the time she married Prince Andrew in 1986 to even after they divorced in 1996. Although she maintains good relationship with Andrew, with whom she shares a home, it appears her relationship with the rest of the royal with the rest of the royal family.

According to the Sun, Fergie was not invited to Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding. Around 600 invites have been prepared for the highly anticipated event, but none of those was apparently addressed to her.

“The Duchess of York is not invited to Harry’s wedding,” a source told the tabloid. “The invites are being sent out this week and she’s not on the list.”

Fergie will naturally attend another royal wedding later this year: her daughter Princess Eugenie’s. And because Harry and Markle are said to be close to Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank, it was expected that the British prince and the American actress would also invite Fergie to their wedding. But it doesn’t look to be the case.

“Harry and Meghan have been close to Eugenie and Jack, which had increased Fergie’s hopes of getting an invite. But Harry doesn’t trust Fergie to keep her mouth shut and respect their privacy,” the source explained.

As it can be recalled, Fergie was caught on camera on a cash for access exchange with an undercover reporter for News of the World. She offered access to Andrew for £500,000 (AU$876,900) in 2010. That was allegedly also why Harry’s older brother, Prince William, did not invite her to his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, over to Markle’s side of the family, her half-brother said his own sons should not be invited to her wedding. Tom Markle, who shares a father with Markle has a different mother, said his adult sons, 26-year-old Thomas and 25-year-old Tyler, should not go to their aunt’s wedding because they haven’t even seen her since they were young children.

“They should not be getting any invite to the wedding,” he told Mirror, saying the boys and their mother, his ex-wife Tracy Dooley, only wanted to cash in on the Markle name now that one of them is marrying a real-life prince.

“Tracy and me stopped living as man and wife three months into the marriage because the relationship was such a disaster. She never wanted the Markle name when we were married and now suddenly she acts like she’s still part of the family,” he said. “I don’t want her to have anything to do with us and the boys shouldn’t go along with it. They shouldn’t be at the wedding either.”

Thomas previously told Mirror that he and his brother adored their aunt and that their father’s behaviour since Markle began dating Harry has been “completely appalling.”

Markle and Harry will be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car