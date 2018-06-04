'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Naomi's guilt from daughter's death

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3
A scene from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 2 finale. Facebook/Fear the Walking Dead

Naomi (Jenna Elfman) is turning out to be a very significant character in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4. In a recent interview, Elfman talked about the challenges of filming, and shared some insights about who her character is and what she has been through. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

In an interview with Variety, Elfman said that filming for the TV series is “physically, emotionally, and mentally demanding,” however she added that all these challenges come with their rewards in the form of “creative satisfaction” and a sense of accomplishment at the end of it. The work is still “exhausting,” the actress said with a laugh.

Naomi is a new character who has mostly been on the run. Elfman said that her character tends to run when things get a little intense, but there is a reason for her running. Naomi has a lot of guilt inside her from the FEMA centre. Her daughter and the others died at the camp where she used to live before.  

The reason why she runs now is to protect herself from pain. Her logic is that if you don’t get close to someone you won’t get hurt. Naomi’s actions on the show recently have shown her in negative light, but Elfman feels that her character is not a bad person.

“She’s overflowing with pain and loss at the moment…If she was a bad person, she wouldn’t feel or care so much,” Elfman said. As a nurse she feels compassion for others, and she is now running away to protect herself from this compassion.

One character who may have changed Naomi at least a little is John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). Elfman said that she is friends with Dillahunt, and that they have great chemistry together. She admitted that John has had a “healing effect” on her character.

