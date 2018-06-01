'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 7 air date and plot

After a brief gap of a week, “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 will be back with episode 7, which will be airing this Sunday in the US. Preview scenes from the episode tease the plot focusing on the aftermath of the shooting on the road that took place in the previous episode.

Preview scenes of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the scenes in both the flashback and the present time. Right after the gunfight on the streets, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will blow up an ambulance and take on Naomi (Jenna Elfman).

Alicia blames Naomi for being one of the Vultures, even though the latter says that it isn’t what it looks like. Naomi will manage to escape, and she will attempt to save John Dorie’s(Garret Dillahunt) life.

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will help Naomi save John, and he will also save Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). When Charlie asks him why he saved her, he says the fighting has to stop at some point. Will Charlie be the bridge between the two groups? Will Morgan be able to bring peace?

In the flash back, it looks like it was a zombie horde that destroyed both sides. The vultures were out in the open, and the zombies appear to have breached the compound wall of the community Madison (Kim Dickens) built.

In a scene just before the zombie attack, Naomie will have a word with Madison, warning her that this place is not safe. Naomi asks Madison to leave, but the latter refuses because she built this place for her children to have something close to a real home. According to the synopsis of the next episode, Madison’s decision to help an adversary has unintended consequences.

“Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 episode 7 is titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.” The episode will air on June 3 in the US.