'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 6: Madison heads out

Madison (Kim Dickens) will head out in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 in order to get some supplies for the community. The fans will get to see Nick (Frank Dillane), as the TV series is exploring the flashback sequences that led to the unfortunate events the fans have already seen.

The trigger for Madison and the others leaving the community appears to be Naomi (Jenna Elfman), a preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows. The mysterious character will try to sneak out yet again, but this time she will say that she knows a place where they can find the supplies they need. The only reason why she won’t tell anyone before leaving apparently is because the trip can be dangerous, and she doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt.

The dangers outside don’t scare Madison. A group will join Naomi to go out and look for the supplies. The fans will get to see Nick again in this scene.

Meanwhile, the danger from the Scavengers continues to be a problem right outside. Mel (Kevin Zegers) will warn Madison of the dangers, which is something the character has been doing constantly on the show.

The dangers that Naomi talks about in the preview video appears to be the zombies in a building. She is alone when she approaches the locked entrance and gets the attention of the Walkers.

Victor (Colman Domingo) will try to look for a way out for all of them. His plan appears to be abandoning the community and starting over someplace else.

Meanwhile, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will be on a quest of their own. John is happy to use his gun now, and the preview video shows him getting a crude map that seems familiar to him.