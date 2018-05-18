'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 6: Madison heads out

By @sachintrivedig on
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 3
A scene from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 2 finale. Facebook/Fear the Walking Dead

Madison (Kim Dickens) will head out in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 in order to get some supplies for the community. The fans will get to see Nick (Frank Dillane), as the TV series is exploring the flashback sequences that led to the unfortunate events the fans have already seen.

The trigger for Madison and the others leaving the community appears to be Naomi (Jenna Elfman), a preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows. The mysterious character will try to sneak out yet again, but this time she will say that she knows a place where they can find the supplies they need. The only reason why she won’t tell anyone before leaving apparently is because the trip can be dangerous, and she doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt.

The dangers outside don’t scare Madison. A group will join Naomi to go out and look for the supplies. The fans will get to see Nick again in this scene.

Meanwhile, the danger from the Scavengers continues to be a problem right outside. Mel (Kevin Zegers) will warn Madison of the dangers, which is something the character has been doing constantly on the show.

The dangers that Naomi talks about in the preview video appears to be the zombies in a building. She is alone when she approaches the locked entrance and gets the attention of the Walkers.

Victor (Colman Domingo) will try to look for a way out for all of them. His plan appears to be abandoning the community and starting over someplace else.

Meanwhile, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) will be on a quest of their own. John is happy to use his gun now, and the preview video shows him getting a crude map that seems familiar to him.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Nicholas Meyer working on new ‘Star Trek’ stories
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson teases picture
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Poe travels to familiar planet
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Look at new villain
Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding
Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding
'Outlander' season 4: Sophie Skelton's 'gift' on the set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe tease Sophie
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car