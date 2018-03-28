'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Meeting between Morgan and Madison

By @sachintrivedig on
'Fear the Walking Dead'
A still of AMC TV series "Fear the Walking Dead." Fear the Walking Dead/ Facebook

A four-minute long trailer of “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 has been released online. The video shows Morgan (Lennie James) having a chat with Madison (Kim Dickens) about what the future holds.

The new video posted on YouTube begins with Morgan taking down a rival with his trademark staff. The Clark family has found a new place that is reasonably secure from the zombie threat and it is big enough to build a community inside, including farming their own food.

This is a new place that they have found and it will take some building up before they can safely call it home. Madison has found a band of people who are willing to follow her, and they have to do some scavenging to survive while their crops grow.

There will still be challenges, like Nick (Frank Dillane) getting stuck in the middle of the night, surrounded by zombies. The character of course is expected to get away and then eventually meet Morgan.

Morgan by this time has been through a lot and will have some trust issues. He displaces his mindset when he attacks Nick in the trailer.

When Morgan meets with Madison he continues to be cynical about life. He has seen what is perhaps the worst war of people in the post apocalyptic world and this has shaped his outlook of the future. Morgan tells Madison to leave while she can, as things may not turn out the way she has planned. She, however is a little more upbeat about what they can accomplish together.

There will also be some important new characters that will be joining the show this year. It will be interesting to see if these new characters will come into conflict with Madison and her people, and how Morgan will fit into all of this.

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online
Thanasi Kokkinakis in heated exchange before Miami Masters exit
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Miami Masters after straight sets loss
Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Miami Masters after straight sets loss
Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star to return on Thursday
Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star to return on Thursday
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' March 27-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Rexy is back
‘The Orville’ season 2: New behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has full beard
'The 100' season 5: Producer concerned about spoilers as press gets episodes
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: Rape scene not used to make political point
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car