'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Meeting between Morgan and Madison

A four-minute long trailer of “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 has been released online. The video shows Morgan (Lennie James) having a chat with Madison (Kim Dickens) about what the future holds.

The new video posted on YouTube begins with Morgan taking down a rival with his trademark staff. The Clark family has found a new place that is reasonably secure from the zombie threat and it is big enough to build a community inside, including farming their own food.

This is a new place that they have found and it will take some building up before they can safely call it home. Madison has found a band of people who are willing to follow her, and they have to do some scavenging to survive while their crops grow.

There will still be challenges, like Nick (Frank Dillane) getting stuck in the middle of the night, surrounded by zombies. The character of course is expected to get away and then eventually meet Morgan.

Morgan by this time has been through a lot and will have some trust issues. He displaces his mindset when he attacks Nick in the trailer.

When Morgan meets with Madison he continues to be cynical about life. He has seen what is perhaps the worst war of people in the post apocalyptic world and this has shaped his outlook of the future. Morgan tells Madison to leave while she can, as things may not turn out the way she has planned. She, however is a little more upbeat about what they can accomplish together.

There will also be some important new characters that will be joining the show this year. It will be interesting to see if these new characters will come into conflict with Madison and her people, and how Morgan will fit into all of this.