'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: 'A journey toward hope'

The main theme of “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 is hope, more specifically it is “a journey toward hope,” the producers of the show teased in a recent interview. Some of the cast members also talked about what the fans are going to see this time around, especially when it comes to the entry of Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

There will be a time jump in the next season, and in a recent interview with ComicBook, Co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss teased that the show this time around will “pick up in an unexpected place.” “Mostly, I would say that this season is about a journey toward hope,” he added.

The plot will focus on what the journey was like for the characters to reach this new place that the viewers will find them in. During this respective journeys of the individual characters they also found a way back to each other.

Apart from the characters that the fans are familiar with there is a new addition. Morgan Jones (Lennie James), the famous stick wielding character from the main TV series, will be transitioning to the spin-off in season 4.

Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd said that the crossover is her favourite on the show this year. "Morgan has always been capable of being a stone cold killer but he also is capable of adopting a peaceful philosophy of non-violence so it will be interesting to see which of these personalities he brings to the crossover," she said.

There has been a lot of speculation about how the transition of Morgan will take place on the show, but according to James “pretty much everybody’s got it wrong.” “Surprisingly, we've kept the secret," James said

As far as the plot is concerned, Colman Domingo (Victor Strand) teased that as the heroes try to build a new civilization new people join, and that means new complications. "The world is gonna continue to grow and it's gonna continue to fall apart," he said.