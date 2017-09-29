'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 13: Saving the ranch

By @sachintrivedig on
'Fear the Walking Dead'
A still of AMC TV series "Fear the Walking Dead." Fear the Walking Dead/ Facebook

Nick (Frank Dillane) and Troy (Daniel Sharman) will launch a daring rescue of the ranch in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 episode 13. The preview video of the next episode shows the two characters attempting to create diversions, but things don’t exactly go as planned.

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the others at the ranch were able to survive by heading into the pantry, a secure bunker. However, they will not be able to stay there forever, so they have to find a way to solve the zombie problem they are facing.

Nick is aware that the best chance the people of the ranch have is they attempt a rescue from the outside. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Nick and Troy try just that. The two characters will first use explosions to distract the zombies, and later they will drive into the zombie-infested ranch.

The plan doesn’t exactly work the way they planned it. Both Nick and Troy end up in the helicopter on the ranch, and they are surrounded by the zombies. Will they find a way to escape this predicament?

Meanwhile, Alicia and the others will not sit idly by and wait to be rescued. They will devise a plan to escape too. Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) and Crazy Dog (Justin Rain) can be seen crawling through a vent in the preview video, but even here there are challenges. Another preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the two characters entering the vent.

Just because the people in the ranch have strong doors it doesn’t mean that they are safe. Every human being on earth is infected, and that means every person inside the pantry is a potential zombie. Alicia will have to face this threat too in the pantry, as a zombie will attack her first. 

