'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 preview: Troy is back

Troy (Daniel Sharman) will be back in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 episode 12. A new threat that the ranch faces will force Jake (Sam Underwood) to consider leaving. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will do her best to keep everyone together. The following article contains spoilers based on the preview video.

After Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane) managed to bring the two rival factions at the ranch together, there’s a new threat that they have to face. Jake and Nick will head out to “handle a delicate situation,” according to the synopsis, and they have to deal with a zombie problem while they are out.

Troy will be back in the next episode, a preview video posted on YouTube shows. “there’s a reckoning at hand. It’s bigger than you can imagine,” Troy says in the video. Since the character already knows the truth about his father, and the fact that he’s back at the ranch with Nick suggests that he has not revealed the secret to anyone else. His words, however, sound ominous!

The zombies can be seen breaking through a barrier. Is this a part of Troy’s plan to get revenge? The people are already facing water shortage, and this new threat may be the breaking point.

Whatever the problem they will face; it’s enough for Jake to consider leaving. There’s another place they can head to, but the journey will be a long and perilous one, and there’s no guarantee that they will be safe in a new place.

In the end Jake may not have much of a choice. His leadership abilities are being questioned time and again, and they will be once again in focus in the next episode.

The preview video doesn’t show Madison (Kim Dickens), Victor (Colman Domingo) or any of the others. Will the hard bargain they struck be all for nothing? If the ranch is overrun with zombies, then all they have is the truck load of water and no home.