'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 preview: Troy is back

By @sachintrivedig on
'Fear the Walking Dead'
A still of AMC TV series "Fear the Walking Dead." Fear the Walking Dead/ Facebook

Troy (Daniel Sharman) will be back in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 episode 12. A new threat that the ranch faces will force Jake (Sam Underwood) to consider leaving. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will do her best to keep everyone together. The following article contains spoilers based on the preview video.

After Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane) managed to bring the two rival factions at the ranch together, there’s a new threat that they have to face. Jake and Nick will head out to “handle a delicate situation,” according to the synopsis, and they have to deal with a zombie problem while they are out.

Troy will be back in the next episode, a preview video posted on YouTube shows. “there’s a reckoning at hand. It’s bigger than you can imagine,” Troy says in the video. Since the character already knows the truth about his father, and the fact that he’s back at the ranch with Nick suggests that he has not revealed the secret to anyone else. His words, however, sound ominous!

The zombies can be seen breaking through a barrier. Is this a part of Troy’s plan to get revenge? The people are already facing water shortage, and this new threat may be the breaking point.

Whatever the problem they will face; it’s enough for Jake to consider leaving. There’s another place they can head to, but the journey will be a long and perilous one, and there’s no guarantee that they will be safe in a new place.

In the end Jake may not have much of a choice. His leadership abilities are being questioned time and again, and they will be once again in focus in the next episode.

The preview video doesn’t show Madison (Kim Dickens), Victor (Colman Domingo) or any of the others. Will the hard bargain they struck be all for nothing? If the ranch is overrun with zombies, then all they have is the truck load of water and no home.

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund ready for war
‘Poldark’ season 4: Aidan Turner spotted horse riding
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Romance and action
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 episode 12 preview: Troy is back
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: Jake wants to leave
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 22: Johnny decides about Underworld
'Coronation Street' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car