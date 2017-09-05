'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3: Danay Garcia on what to expect

“Fear the Walking Dead” season 3 was able to get the fans excited once again about the show, thanks to the new characters and a well written script. In a recent interview, cast member Danay Garcia (Luciana Galvez) teased a few details about what to expect in the next few episodes.

In an interview with NME, Garcia said that there’s no going back for Luciana now. “ She’s gone, she’s not coming back. She’s not gonna be in the corner, waiting for Nick to come out,” Garcia said.

Now that Luciana has left for good, she will be busy looking for a new home, according to Garcia. If the character is unable to find a suitable home, she will apparently build one for herself. There is good reason for her to leave because she doesn’t want to be a part of or protect a group that is responsible for the murder of the entire Colonia.

Luciana will now fight for what she believes in. She will fight for her values and for survival. But, leaving has been hard for her because she’s in love with Nick (Frank Dillane).

Garcia said that to a certain extent her character wanted Nick to come with her, but she can’t tell him this, and a lot of other things on her mind, because of his family.

Dillane and Garcia also enjoy a strong rapport off-screen, and she apparently even tried to teach him Spanish. Although the actor couldn’t pick up the language quickly, Garcia has nothing but praise for him. She said that her fellow cast member can manage even in Japan, without knowing the language, just by his charm.

Although there has been no announcement yet, Garcia would love to see a crossover between “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” series. Both the shows are set in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, the actress pointed out that they are both unique and not repetitive.