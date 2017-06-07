'Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore in flashbacks confirmed

By @sachintrivedig on
'Fantastic Beasts'
A poster of the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." fantastic Beasts/ Facebook

There will be some flashbacks in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2,” in which the fans will get to meet teenage Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore. The fans have already met the older versions of these characters in the “Harry potter” movies and the 2016 film.

Once again open castings are being held in order to select five young actors to play the roles. Apart from the above mentioned characters, the upcoming film will be introducing a new character called Sebastian. All actors will be between the ages of 13 and 16.

While the fans have seen Eddie Redmayne’s portrayal of Newt in the 2016 film, it will be interesting to see what the character was like in his younger years at Hogwarts. The fans have already seen the villainous Bellatrix (Helena Bonham Carter). It is now time to meet another member of the Lestrange family. Leta Lestrange also went to Hogwarts and had a very close relationship with Newt.

The main attraction of the film will be the relationship between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. The two characters were supposed to be close when they were younger. However, they had a falling out and parted ways. While the former went on to become one of the finest wizards of his time and became the head master of Hogwarts, the latter used his talents to do dark deeds.

Johnny Depp played the role of Grindelwald in the 2016 film and is all set to reprise his role in the sequel. The actor mostly had a cameo appearance in the first film, but the effects of the character were felt thought out the film. Now the fans may finally get to see some action from the villain.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2” is scheduled to premiere on Nov 16, 2018. The release date for Australia is yet to be announced.

