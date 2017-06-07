'Outlander' season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming; Pictures from South Africa and more

A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa.

More crew members have wrapped their work for “Outlander” season 3. Some of the cast members have also finished all their obligations for the show, including the Automatic Dialogue Replacement for the scenes filmed. Meanwhile, more pictures from South Africa have surfaced online, and the team also appears to have started location hunting for season 4.

First Assistant Director Patrick Conroy announced that he has finished his work in South Africa and is heading back home. He shared some fond memories of his time in Cape Town and said that he will miss the city.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts gave the First Assistant Directors Conroy, Nick Heckstall-Smith and Joanna Matthew a shout out online. He thanked the directors for being the “motor” that makes the team run.

While some of the crew members have left, there is still a lot of work left to be done. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis recently got back to South Africa to check on the team. The producer wasn’t on vacation, but may have been busy with some of her other projects. The filming of the Starz show is now in the “final stretch,” she teased.

Night shoots continue to be the norm at the moment. On the positive side of working all night is that the team gets to see some incredible sun rises of South Africa. Roberts was able to capture some of these stunning moments.

Meanwhile, Production Designer Gary Steele also shared some pictures from Scotland. He did not say anything about them, but judging by the look and feel of the pictures it appears they are hunting for some good locations for season 4.

Production for season 4 is expected to start immediately after season 3 filming wraps. The actors may get a short break, but the writing team and the team responsible for scouting locations will be busy setting things up.

