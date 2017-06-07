'Outlander' season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming; Pictures from South Africa and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa. Starz/ Facebook

More crew members have wrapped their work for “Outlander” season 3. Some of the cast members have also finished all their obligations for the show, including the Automatic Dialogue Replacement for the scenes filmed. Meanwhile, more pictures from South Africa have surfaced online, and the team also appears to have started location hunting for season 4.

First Assistant Director Patrick Conroy announced that he has finished his work in South Africa and is heading back home. He shared some fond memories of his time in Cape Town and said that he will miss the city.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts gave the First Assistant Directors Conroy, Nick Heckstall-Smith and Joanna Matthew a shout out online. He thanked the directors for being the “motor” that makes the team run.

While some of the crew members have left, there is still a lot of work left to be done. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis recently got back to South Africa to check on the team. The producer wasn’t on vacation, but may have been busy with some of her other projects. The filming of the Starz show is now in the “final stretch,” she teased.

Night shoots continue to be the norm at the moment. On the positive side of working all night is that the team gets to see some incredible sun rises of South Africa. Roberts was able to capture some of these stunning moments.

Meanwhile, Production Designer Gary Steele also shared some pictures from Scotland. He did not say anything about them, but judging by the look and feel of the pictures it appears they are hunting for some good locations for season 4.

Production for season 4 is expected to start immediately after season 3 filming wraps. The actors may get a short break, but the writing team and the team responsible for scouting locations will be busy setting things up.

Credit: Patrick Conroy/ Twitter

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Let us leave this place where the smoke blows black And the dark street winds and bends...For the children, they mark, and the children, they know The place where the sidewalk ends.  #shelsilverstein

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Before the storm #capetown #capestorm #stormofthecentury Wish us luck #outlander

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Credit: Nofoolingproductions/ Instagram

A post shared by Gary Steele (@jongarysteele) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

A post shared by Gary Steele (@jongarysteele) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Credit: Jon Gray Steele/ Instagram

In case you missed it:

There will be no ambiguity in “Outlander” season 3 regarding whether or not a major character cheated on his wife, Diana Gabaldon revealed. (Read more: 'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife).

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen could face his most intelligent nemesis yet
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 spoilers: 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' explores Sweeney's past [VIDEO]
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9: Victoria informs Cane about the lawsuit [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car