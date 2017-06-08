'Fallout 5' fans hoping for some form of update at E3 2017, Battlecry Studios linked

Fallout 4
Nuka-World will be the last DLC for "Fallout 4." Bethesda

There is no official word on what Bethesda Game Studios has planned for "Fallout 5" with most trying to hunt for Easter eggs to figure out when the fifth action role-playing-game would be coming out. There have been different social media jabs from people tied up to the game though most were taken down when things got too close for comfort. 

The noise tied up to "Fallout 5" is understandable considering the success that "Fallout 4" had. Bethesda has been silent on what the future holds though there are two major titles reportedly in development. The said games are not tied up to the "Elder Scrolls" series, leading some to speculate that it could possibly be a follow-up. 

There is no credible information for now if a "Fallout 5" is indeed in the works. A former voice talent, Ryan Alosio, previously teased on Instagram that he is already working on the title. The post was later on taken down and Alosio claimed that it was nothing more than just a prank. 

The post created quite a commotion among “Fallout 5” hopeful though a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread back in November 2016 set the records straight. Some Obsidian employees that included CEO Feargus Urquhart confirmed that there is no "Fallout" game in the works on their end, dousing the hopes of eager gamers.

That, however, did not stop the grapevine from speculation on "Fallout 5." With Bethesda out of the picture, the attention shifted to a potential different developer - Zenimax Media’s BattleCry Studios. They are best associated with "Battlecry" though that game title has reportedly been canceled. Tying it up with the state of the fifth installment, most are now suggesting that they may take over development for "Fallout 5."

It may be a crazy insinuation at first though it gets interesting. With Zenimax currently looking for people to join their team, a "Battlecry" cancellation could direct the new hires to help out in another game which many assume could be "Fallout 5."

The part about Zenimax entering the fray is a long shot meaning Obsidian is still the best group to take on "Fallout 5." Bethesda is scheduled to be at E3 on June 11 with most keeping their fingers crossed for some form of an update. It may or may not happen, meaning gamers will just have to make do first with “Fallout 4” until game developers actually buckle down to work for "Fallout 5."

