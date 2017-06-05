'Fallout 4' latest update: 'Pilgrim' horror mod offers players to be like 'The Flash,' 'Black Lightning'

Director of Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard, has recently stated that the studio will now be focusing entirely on how to tell better stories in its open-world games. “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and “Fallout 4,” as per Howard, still has millions of daily players.

"Fallout 4" is already a successful game in its base state though mods could spice things up a bit with some added twists. The possibilities are endless but a modder by the handle of "thelonewarrior" may just perk up playing experiences with his "Pilgrim" horror mod.

From the sound of the mod alone, it seems like something that would be gory or one that could be tough for the heart to bear. Unfortunately this is not the case and in fact, something that gamers may want to check out – especially the superhero kind. "Thelonewolf" has a video to showcase these wares.

The "Pilgrim" horror mod for "Fallout 4" actually brings in supernatural abilities most may probably see from science-fiction movies. Among the abilities, players can look forward to include "Mutant Powers" where they can use skills like telekinesis, flight and electric bolts according to Game Rant. With those powers, one can imagine how they can come in handy when sole survivors come across game adversaries.

Seeing "Mutant Powers" for "Fallout 4" make plenty of sense, especially if the gaming angle comes to play. It fits in well with a radiation level angle affecting people, adopting a metahuman type of ability which calls to mind the hero abilities angled in most TV shows and movies to date.

While the mod does offer "Fallout 4" players something to look forward to, they will have to earn them. To do so, they would have to do some exploration in the "Wasteland" and conquer enemies to acquire the supernatural powers. As with most games, the tougher opponent would yield better chances of gaining stronger abilities – a better route compared to a player simply choosing which supernatural talent to use.

Hence, the mod poses another challenge to "Fallout 4" players who eventually want to try it out. And while that should add some leverage to players having a hard time defeating the tough NPCs, it does raise some concerns on game balance.

Adding these "Mutant Powers" to "Fallout 4" could tilt the balance, making the game too easy. Apparently, that issue (if ever) would fall in the hands of the ones behind the controller. It is just a game mod so disabling or taking it out will likely revert players to their default and humane form.

Either way, the mod is something meant to add some spice by adopting mutant abilities DC and Marvel have been busy preaching. "Fallout 4" is available on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One so using these mods will be at the risk of players who want something new to do.