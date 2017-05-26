'Elder Scrolls 6' latest news: Harder adventures ahead, 'Fallout 4' survival mode integration possible

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Todd Howard, game director for “Skyrim” and “Fallout 4,” recently teased about Bethesda’s next mobile game. He also revealed how the company was ecstatic when its “Fallout Shelter” became an instant hit. Now, Bethesda is developing an “Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” version that will be part of the first year of the Nintendo Switch games list. Facebook/The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda has yet to reveal any details about "Elder Scrolls 6" though most are hoping that a new installment comes out at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) happening this June. Details have been scarce since the last installment with most settling for unofficial takes from experts and gamers. 

With no official information, most have feasted on another Bethesda hit, "Fallout 4." Being a game centered on exploration and discovery, the same is expected to carry on though the level of play may be placed a notch higher. 

This could involve adopting survival mode from “Fallout 4,” something that makes a lot of sense for adventurers. Seeing how "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" challenged players to go out into the unknown, taking it up a notch should keep players at their heels. 

And while that should be something to wait on, travel may be taken down a notch. This means that travel time of exploring gamers may be toned down a bit, a possibility that some would frown at though necessary if linked to the suggest survival mode integration.

But then again, such makes sense to preserve the essence of the game and placing emphasis on exploration. It somehow veers close to how things are done in real life though it will mean more hours of gameplay on the part of the person behind the controller. 

Aside from the exploration and discovery, the craftsmen on "Elder Scrolls 6" should have something to look forward to as well. Cooking and Alchemy were key parts in the previous installment so they stand to come in handy for explorers who venture out into the wild, Gaming Bolt reported. The same holds true for other crafts, an emphasis for some gamers who would opt to see what they can "whip up."

With Bethesda clamming up, the thing here is that there are plenty of things to cover for "Elder Scrolls 6." Improvements from the "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" are aplenty as game developers try to find ways to make next installment better and something to look forward to. 

Before anything else, an official announcement needs to be made. "Elder Scrolls" fans are keeping their fingers crossed that all this would be done at the "Bethesdaland" event slated for E3. It could or could not happen with no official word from the gaming company. Either way, June is just around the corner – hopefully a month where gamers have a reason to rejoice.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
