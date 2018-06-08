Facebook may have share 14 million private user posts publicly

By @chelean on
Facebook
Social media platforms usually require users to be over 13, but this doesn’t always stop those younger from using them. Flickr/ Stock Catalog

Facebook may have accidentally shared around 14 million private user posts publicly last month. The social media giant said the issue, which it blamed on a software bug, has been fixed.

The company, which is still reeling from the piling privacy scandals it keeps on amassing these past few months, explained that a software bug changed the setting of users’ new posts to public regardless of their selected setting. This happened from May 18 to May 22 and was not fixed until May 27.

This means there could be 14 million users’ posts that were made public without their knowing. Facebook has assured users that the problem is now fixed. It is now in the process of notifying the affected users.

“We recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts,” chief privacy officer Erin Egan was quoted by Mashable as saying. “We have fixed this issue and starting today and we are letting everyone affected know and asking them to review any posts they made during that time. To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before — and they could still choose their audience just as they always have.”

Potentially affected users will receive a notification from the social media site, telling them to review the posts they made between May 18 and 27.

“We apologise for this mistake. The problem has been fixed, and we changed the audience of any posts you made to what you had been using before, just in case. You can review the posts you made during this time,” the message reads.

According to company, bug happened when it was creating new feature for users to share “featured items” on their profiles. These items are automatically public. Facebook said it accidentally tampered with the preferred settings of the users, making their new posts public.

Meanwhile, the Australian Parliament could call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to answer questions on data-sharing. The company recently admitted that it had a data-sharing agreement with Chinese companies, including Huawei, which has been considered as a security risk because of its connections to the Chinese government.

Labor MP Anthony Byrne, the deputy chair of the joint intelligence and security committee, said it was “completely unacceptable” that Facebook was handing Huawei user data. He added that they might invite him to appear before the committee in a public hearing to explain.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Changes being made to ‘After Trek’ talk show
‘Outlander’: Sam Heughan answers fan questions
‘Mortal Engines’: Museum apprentice and an assassin
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis talks about Rollo
'Top Gun: Maverick': Val Kilmer to reprise role
‘Top Gun 2’: First casting revealed
'Avengers 4': How Jeremy Renner came through, despite injury
‘Avengers 4’: Jeremy Renner filmed with broken arms
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car