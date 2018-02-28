Facebook executive says Trump spent slightly more per ad than Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, US, September 26, 2016. Reuters/Mike Segar

A Facebook executive has revealed that US President Donald Trump spent more than his opponent in the 2016 presidential race Hillary Clinton to reach more users. Spending more money potentially means reaching more voters through the social media platform.

Trump paying Facebook more was revealed by an executive who ran the company's advertising business during the 2016 United States election. Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth shared a tweet showing that the POTUS spent more cash than Clinton.

In a tweet, Bosworth said they have decided to share information about campaign ads after some discussion. He was specifically referring to the CPM comparison on Trump campaign ads vs Clinton campaign ads, the cost-per-1000-impressions, a typical measure of the price of a digital ad campaign.

"This chart shows that during (the) general election period, Trump campaign paid slightly higher CPM prices on most days rather than lower as has been reported," he wrote in a tweet. Bosworth is currently in charge of consumer hardware at Facebook. He was the former vice president of advertising.

The chart covering the period from June 21 to November 8 of 2016 showed that Trump's CPM rate was higher than Clinton's. The gap grew during the final weeks of the campaign.

There are reports that claim that Trump obtained a better deal on Facebook ads than did Clinton. A report in Wired is based on a statement from Brad Parscale, director of Trump's digital operations in 2016. It has been suggested that the social media platform’s advertising software had in effect rewarded some of the more-sensationalist and divisive Trump ads.

That would have lowered the CPM for Trump's ads. But Bosworth's tweets implied that was not the case."Prices depend on factors like size of audience and campaign objective. These campaigns had different strategies. Given the recent discussion about pricing we're putting this out to clear up any confusion," Bosworth explained on Twitter.

Facebook said Bosworth’s chart only counted price of ads based on the number of people those ads were guaranteed to reach, reports Time. There are chances that the ads could have spread further for either campaign as there are Facebook users who are sharing them naturally with their friends.

Campaigns do not have to pay for organic reach, which the ads get by the way of Facebook users sharing them with their own networks. Organic reach can radically expand the number of people who are seeing an ad.

