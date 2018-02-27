Ivanka Trump says she believes her father after POTUS denies harassment allegations

Ivanka Trump attends US President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major US companies at the White House in Washington, US, February 3, 2017.

US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump said she believes her father after he denied claims of sexual misconduct. She dismissed a question on the topic as “inappropriate” to ask a daughter.

Ivanka maintained in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Sunday that she believed her father. She added that she knew him and that she thinks she has the right as a daughter to believe her father. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” Ivanka also said.

Her comments came as she was asked about claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour against the US leader. "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it,” she replied.

Ivanka, who serves as a senior adviser to the POTUS, appeared in an interview with NBC in South Korea. She was in the country to lead the US delegation at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Women have come forward with accusations that Trump had sexually harassed them. The POTUS has repeatedly denied all claims of misconduct.

The first daughter has positioned herself as a supporter of women’s issues. She has previously expressed her support for the #TimesUp movement which is aimed at putting an end to harassment and abuse in the public life and workplace.

Teachers with firearms

The mother of three has also commented about what she thinks about providing teachers with firearms. When NBC News' Peter Alexander asked her if she thinks such change would make the kids safer, Ivanka admitted she did not know but “there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school.” She also said she thinks there is no one solution for creating safety.

As to whether she expected to advise the president on school safety, she said she thinks having an armed teacher who care about his or her students and is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea. She also recognised that it is an idea that has to be discussed.

Ivanka said she was in South Korea to celebrate the Olympics and has taken some diplomatic roles during her trip. She reportedly visited the Blue House in Seoul before heading to Pyeongchang. She dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his official residence.

