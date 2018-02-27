Ivanka Trump says she believes her father after POTUS denies harassment allegations

By on
ivanka trump
Ivanka Trump attends US President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major US companies at the White House in Washington, US, February 3, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump said she believes her father after he denied claims of sexual misconduct. She dismissed a question on the topic as “inappropriate” to ask a daughter.

Ivanka maintained in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Sunday that she believed her father. She added that she knew him and that she thinks she has the right as a daughter to believe her father. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” Ivanka also said.

Her comments came as she was asked about claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour against the US leader. "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated there's no truth to it,” she replied.

Ivanka, who serves as a senior adviser to the POTUS, appeared in an interview with NBC in South Korea. She was in the country to lead the US delegation at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Women have come forward with accusations that Trump had sexually harassed them. The POTUS has repeatedly denied all claims of misconduct.

The first daughter has positioned herself as a supporter of women’s issues. She has previously expressed her support for the #TimesUp movement which is aimed at putting an end to harassment and abuse in the public life and workplace.

Teachers with firearms

The mother of three has also commented about what she thinks about providing teachers with firearms. When NBC News' Peter Alexander asked her if she thinks such change would make the kids safer, Ivanka admitted she did not know but “there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school.” She also said she thinks there is no one solution for creating safety.

As to whether she expected to advise the president on school safety, she said she thinks having an armed teacher who care about his or her students and is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea. She also recognised that it is an idea that has to be discussed.

Ivanka said she was in South Korea to celebrate the Olympics and has taken some diplomatic roles during her trip. She reportedly visited the Blue House in Seoul before heading to Pyeongchang. She dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his official residence.

Fox News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Houston Rockets extend winning streak to 13 games
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
F1 2018: Daniel Ricciardo quickest on Day 1 of Barcelona testing
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5: A queen’s endurance
‘Play time with Jesus’ campaign promotes ‘The Walking Dead’ game
‘Outlander’ season 4: Producers seek Native Canadians
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'The Orville' season 2 productions starts
‘The Orville’ season 2: Chris Johnson joins the team
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car