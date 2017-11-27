Trump reportedly not pleased when Ivanka slams ‘people who prey on children’

US President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly not pleased when his daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared to slam Roy Moore amid a string of sexual-misconduct allegations thrown against the Alabama Senate candidate. The POTUS continues to express his support for Moore.

Trump was supposedly irritated when he learned about Ivanka’s comments and “vented” to some aides in the Oval Office. “Do you believe this?” Trump asked aides, according to the New York Times.

Earlier this month, as the allegations against Moore stacked up, Ivanka told the Associated Press there’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children. She added she had no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.

Moore is running for the Senate seat Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently vacated. His campaign has been hobbled by sexual misconduct allegations in the recent weeks.

Some women came forward to say Moore groped, molested or pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers. He was in his 30s at that time.

Democrat Doug Jones, Moore's opponent, was quick to use Ivanka's remarks and turned them into a campaign ad. An ad was released featuring the names of women who accuse Moore, along with photos of them as young girls, has been recently released. The ad’s narrator said the list of names is growing.

On Sunday, Trump appeared to have doubled down on his criticism of the Democratic nominee, Doug Jones. “The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY,” the president tweeted. In a separate tweet, he added “liberal Jones” would be bad.

Last week, Trump defended Moore, saying “you have to look at him also,” and reiterated that he denied the allegations. As for the chances of campaigning for Moore, Trump told reporters he will let them know next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has said the president found the allegations against Moore "very troubling," but believed Moore's fate must be left in the hands of Alabama voters. At an Alabama event, spokespeople for Moore has denied the accusations against the candidate.

Moore campaign strategist Dean Young maintained that they believe Moore. Ben DuPré, who identified himself as a long-time ally of Moore, said the former judge is "above reproach,” CNN reported.