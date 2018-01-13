Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent

By on
A Facebook icon is shown on a Samsung Galaxy III mobile phone in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, January 30, 2013.
A Facebook icon is shown on a Samsung Galaxy III mobile phone in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, January 30, 2013. Reuters/Mike Blake

Facebook has announced that it will make updates so users will have more opportunities to interact with the people they care about. The social media platform said among its biggest focus areas for 2018 is to ensure that time spent on Facebook is well spent.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg took to the social network to announce the changes. He declared that he is changing the goal he gives from focusing on helping users find relevant content to helping them have more meaningful social interactions.

The American Internet entrepreneur said they have recently obtained feedback from the community that public content is crowding out personal moments. These include business, brands and media posts.

In a statement, Head of News Feed Adam Mosseri wrote that Facebook was built to bring people closer together, and among the ways this goal is achieved is by connecting people to friends and family members’ posts. Updates on ranking can be expected in the next few months so Facebook users will have more opportunities for interaction. Zuckerberg recognised that videos and other public content have “exploded’ on the social media site in the past years.

He said they feel a responsibility to ensure Facebook services are also good for people's well-being. The company looked at academic research and did its own with leading experts at universities and found that using social media to connect is good for the well-being. Zuckerberg believes passively watching videos may not be as good even if they are informative or entertaining.

“We started making changes in this direction last year, but it will take months for this new focus to make its way through all our products,” Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post. He confirmed that the first changes Facebook users will see will be in News Feed.

This means Facebook's more than 2 billion monthly users can expect to see more from their family members and friends. Meanwhile, users can expect to encounter less public content.

Zuckerberg previously shared that his New Year resolution was to "fix" the social network. Facebook also vowed to continue to fight against fake news.

Zuckerberg expects that by making the News Feed changes, the time people spend on Facebook will be more valuable. “By focusing on bringing people closer together -- whether it's with family and friends, or around important moments in the world -- we can help make sure that Facebook is time well spent,” he said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car