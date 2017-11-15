Facebook connects about 210M people to a business in Australia: SMB research

By on
Facebook
Facebook Crisis Hub Pixabay/ Simon

Facebook has released research statistics about Australian small and mid-sized businesses’ performance on its platform. Its new SMB research shows that almost 210 million people from around the world are connected to a business in Australia.

Data provided by Facebook to Fairfax Media revealed the extent to which small businesses are creating Facebook-based enterprises. Analysis by researchers Morning Consult for Facebook of over 1000 Aussie small businesses shows more than one in three small and medium-sized businesses on Facebook built their business on the platform.

Up to 46 percent said they hired more employees because of the increasing demand from Facebook. Digital and social skills are important when hiring a new employee, according to 62 percent of respondents.

Facebook is also helpful when it comes to boosting sales. Sixty one percent said they have better sales because of the platform.

Selling products and services in other cities, state or countries is easier through Facebook. Fifty nine percent of respondents agreed to this.

Facebook's new head of SMB for Australia and New Zealand Kaylie Smith confirmed that the country is a rich SMB market. "We are enabling a different kind of commerce, enabling Australian small businesses to connect with markets globally,” she said. She did not provide an exact number of how many Australian small businesses use Facebook.

"Before Facebook, one mum would recommend to another mum something they had discovered, or liked, over a coffee in a cafe," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Nourished Life founder Irene Falcone as saying. She added that is something they can do now with Facebook on a much bigger scale.

The social media giant has also launched new tools which seek to enable SMBs to better target audiences and convert them into sales. The new tools include multi-country lookalike targeting and language matching capabilities.

Dynamic language optimisation allows businesses to place multiple languages within one ad set.   Facebook can then match the right language to the right user.

Multi-country lookalikes, on the other hand, can allow businesses to create an international "lookalike" to locate their best customers in a combination of countries of their choosing.  Smith said they really explore and work on building cross-border and borderless platforms.

Business owners may no longer need a multinational advertising budget to compete as they can do it themselves on social media. Falcone's experience of using Facebook, for instance, has been positive as she believes in the significance of making a brand authentic.

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
3 ways to balance wellness and success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’: David Garber shares insights on visual effects
Gal Gadot won’t do ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner is involved
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 14-17: Ava confronts Griffin
'General Hospital' Nov. 14-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke Skywalker's article featured in game
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Easter egg in ‘Battlefront 2’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car