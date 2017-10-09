Facebook’s Crisis Response Hub: What you need to know

Facebook
Recent disasters have prompted Facebook to intensify their crisis response hub that can assist people during a bad event. This includes natural disasters and attacks. The new Facebook feature plays an important role in the society today, especially in time of need.

The social media feature is bundled with safety tools to help users stay informed and safe. Safety Check is the main tool that allows Facebook users to inform  friends and siblings about their safety. The social media giant made it easier for users to communicate through the platform during a crisis such as disasters, terrorist attacks or other national calamities. Sadly, it won’t work for personal tragedies like getting stuck in your real money online casino gambling. This does not qualify as crisis that Facebook helps resolve.

Facebook’s crisis response hub also makes it easier for its users to get notified about recent disasters, attacks or other crisis. Safety Check informs users about a recent crisis and asks them if they’re in the area, encouraging users to post their safety status.

To access this feature, Facebook users can go to their page, then click “Go to Safety Check” under the “Let Friends Know You’re Safe” tab. There are two options available: “Tell Friends You’re Safe” if the user is in the area, or “Not in the Area” if not within the disaster area. Facebook friends will be notified of the response. Safe friends are ticked in green, and it shows the number of friends marked safe and unmarked safe. Moreover, users can even search for specific friends to check up on their safety statuses.

The Safety Check is activated if enough people in an affected area post about the incident. Crisis Responses Hub will also have content such as crisis-related public Facebook feed, news articles, photos and videos to let people stay informed with what is taking place. In addition, everything is in one place including Community Help and Fundraisers. The feature will be accessed on the Facebook’s homepage or its mobile app menu button on users’ phone.

