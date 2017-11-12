Facebook, Google Revenues Soar in Q3, Companies Review Digital Marketing Efforts

Facebook and Google both reported a significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of the year, beating analysts’ projections. These advertising giants prove online marketers are not slowing down in their media buying efforts. Meanwhile, Campbell’s and McDonald’s are reviewing its digital campaigns which might reflect some changes noted by an industry expert.

In light of recent revenue reports, a digital marketing expert has warned against misinformed business owners. He said some marketers today may still lack sufficient understanding when it comes to performance oriented marketing. Meaning business owners might be leaving money on the table.

“Companies are spending a lot of money for online marketing, but their strategy may be off,” said Nathan Yeung, digital strategist specializing in media buying, social media and search engine optimization. “Most digital marketing agencies focus on creative process, and not the technical aspects that help quantify their marketing spends” he added.

The creative process of marketing involves copywriting, graphics and message delivery, among others. The technical side of marketing covers data analysis, audience tracking and the development of complex conversion funnels.

Companies in all sizes are expected to review their online advertising strategies as the year draws to a close. For instance, the Campbell Soup Company has recently announced it is looking into a more streamlined approach for its online campaigns, Adweek reports.

McDonald’s is also reviewing its campaigns, looking for ways to maximize its marketing dollars. The food chain giant is going to work with multiple ad-buying agencies to find the best ways to reach the consumers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Yeung said traditional marketing experts tend to be more focus on content branding or the aesthetics of advertisements. However, as Facebook and Google continue to thrive, companies need to pay more attention to the technical aspects of online marketing, which is really in data tracking and data analytics.

“It is great to have good creative and brand, but in order to drive traffic and sales, companies need specialists to focus on the performance of their campaigns. A lot of the metrics commonly used to describe media buys and quality traffic today are wrong and don’t actually help a company’s bottom line ,” Yeung said.

Yeung further emphasized that marketers today should implement a focus on true direct-response models. A digital marketing campaign can be truly “quantified” if a marketing strategy and tactics are properly implemented, he added.

Yeung’s digital marketing firm, Find Your Audience, specializes in media buying and performance oriented marketing. He describes his firm as a technical digital marketing agency that amplifies creative content value with their technical strengths in optimization, data analytics and automation.

Companies like FYA walk clients through data analysis to understand the big picture in digital marketing. In turn, companies like Campbell’s and McDonald’s are able to decide whether they are truly engaging their audience in the best way possible.

Facebook’s revenue report for the third quarter of 2017 shows online marketers paid for more adverts targeted at mobile internet users. The social network’s Q3 ad sales jumped 49 percent to $10.1 billion. Almost ninety percent of this revenue came from mobile sales, CNBC reports.

Meanwhile, third quarter sales of Alphabet Inc. jumped to $22.27 billion, reflecting a 24 percent increase year on year hike for Google and Other Bets, Bloomberg reports. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the wider adoption of mobile devices contributed to last quarter’s revenue growth.

Both Facebook and Google are able to provide digital marketers with relevant data on user behavior. Through Facebook audience tracking and Google search query data, both tech giants are able to collect a vast amount of data that helps in ad audience targeting.