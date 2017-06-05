'Elder Scrolls 6' needs to start building and inhabiting cities for purpose

Any development tied up to "Elder Scrolls 6" remains afloat with Bethesda Softworks still preoccupied with other game titles. Most are still hoping for some form of update this month at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) even if the probability of seeing one is not that promising.

Hence, most are left to ponder on what further improvements could be done for "Elder Scrolls 6." Much of the potential changes could stem from "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" where players are challenged to explore the unknown in the gaming world, discovering new cities that bring in new mysteries. There are several cities on "Skyrim" like the "Imperial City" though lacking in living and breathing atmosphere.

Worth noting are the living environments of cities in the game, something tied up to the game settings. In the case of Skyrim, there are some cities which single out key cities though gamers hope to see more areas which serve a particular reason.

As Gaming Bolt points out, most of the cities seen on "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" are less urbanized when compared to its predecessors such as Oblivion which has the Imperial City. The choice to breathe new life and purpose to cities will vary, depending on how important the area is. In any case, some hope to see such changes on "Elder Scrolls 6" though it may depend on the script developers have in mind.

Singling out improved cities may not mean much but a plausible improvement if Bethesda is open to suggestions. Mapping out key and inhabited cities can give players more reason to explore and travel, an intent that somehow ties up to a previous post here on IBT AU.

In that post, it was suggested the "Elder Scrolls 6" could possibly adapt the same survival mode used on "Fallout 4" which should spur up gamers to do more adventuring. That is what Bethesda is currently trying to do on "Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" so one can just imagine how key cities in the game can expand the possibilities on the sixth installment. A possibility is placing key characters or rare stuff in one of the cities which would require gamers to visit on occasion.

Aside from cities, there are more things that could come up for "Elder Scrolls 6" if Bethesda is open to suggestions. There could be feelers at E3 this month, a possible end to the long-anticipated announcement to the open world action-role-playing game.