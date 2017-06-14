Double-decker buses are back as NSW phases out bendies

By on
bus
A man travels in a double-decker bus as it passes the Bank of England in central London March 24, 2010. Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The State government announced its plan to phase out congestion-causing bendy buses. This means double-decker could be back for good.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government will spend $1.5 billion for the purchase of over 170 buses under the New South Wales budget this year. The amount is expected to be handed down next week.

There will be additional 42 buses and 134 will replace ageing buses. Per the Daily Telegraph, the fleet will also include six double-decker buses.

The additional buses will assist in adding more than 3,300 weekly services across Sydney, the Illawarra, the Central Coast and Hunter. Berejiklian stressed there is no doubt some communities are dependent on extra bus services.

Phase out bendy-buses

She said the move is part of a commitment to “phase out bendy-buses that cause increased congestion on our streets.” In the northwestern suburbs out to Blacktown and Sydney’s Northern Beaches, double-decker buses are already in service.

There are also plans for improvements to key corridors across Sydney in order to provide better bus access and advance reliability of bus services as Berejiklian noted people are not only using public transport to go to work. She explained it is important to provide as much frequency, flexibility and longer hours as they could since people are also reliant on public transport to move around, to socialize and for entertainment.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance believes the commitment will result to more services and would create new routes. It would also extend operating hours and delivering bus priority infrastructure.

“This is not just about adding more services, but also allowing for future growth,” Constance added. He confirmed bendy buses would be replaced by double-deckers, adding it is the way to go.

The management of Sydney's bus network was quick to react about the latest announcement. Rail, Tram & Bus Union's bus division secretary Chris Preston said he thinks it is ridiculous.

Preston argued the three-door bendies are faster to load and unload."And I can't see double-deckers going around back streets where trees overhang,” he continued.

But Constance said the plan is far better way in terms of road space as the roads for bus commuting are better utilised. As for when all bendy buses would be replaced is yet to be announced. David Bennett, director of the Sydney Bus Museum, said bendy buses were introduced to replace double-deckers in Sydney in the 1980s.

Read More: 

Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China

Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament

euronews (in English)/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car