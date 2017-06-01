‘Fare free day’: Sydney bus drivers offer free travel on June 1

By on
A commuter bus drives across Anzac bridge during peak afternoon traffic in Sydney August 23, 2004.
A commuter bus drives across Anzac bridge during peak afternoon traffic in Sydney August 23, 2004. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

Commuters in some parts of Sydney can travel for free Thursday as drivers and their union announced the day a "fare free day.” The free bus trips apply across the 12 Sydney depots that are currently under the government-owned State Transit.

That means commuters from areas in the inner west, eastern suburbs, north-west suburbs to Epping and across the lower north shore and to the Northern Beaches are the ones who will benefit from the free rides. At least 3500 drivers are taking part of the fare free day. They are expected to wear “loud and colourful” shirts as part of a protest against the transport minister's plan for privatisation.

Rail, Tram & Bus Union and Transport bus division president David Woollams said the fare free day is about telling commuters that their local buses are being sold without their approval or consent. "The expressions of interest period for private bus operators has been brought forward and closes today 1 June, after only being open for just one week," he added in a statement according to Nine News.

The union initiated the fare free so it can draw attention to the looming "franchising" of buses in the inner west region. Transport Minister Andrew Constance previously said ownership and control of all buses, timetables, fares and depots will remain in the hands of the government. However, bus services across some areas in western Sydney are already under private companies.

Woollams expressed concern about the situation, saying privatisation will put profits first, instead of people. He warned that would result to higher fares and fewer services as well as the elimination of local bus stops and that the franchising of the inner west services was being rushed without consulting the community.

The move to let commuters have a free bus ride may also affect the provision of real-time transport information to bus passengers. If the Opal ticketing machines are turned off, transport information apps are denied the location and running times of bus services.

Constance said on Wednesday he did not rule out further privatisation of Sydney bus services. He said they would start with the privatisation of inner west bus services and see how it goes.

Last month, drivers in the inner west declared a 24-hour bus strike. The driver’s union blamed Transport Minister Andrew Constance over his decision to place services in the said contract region out to tender to private operators.

Read More: 

NAB Ventures leads $32 million funding for Canadian fintech firm

Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage

Sydney Morning Herald/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to work out for the Lakers on June 7
Rafael Nadal vs Robin Haase live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
Tony Parker not ready to retire, looks forward to 2017-18 season
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car