Businesses struggle amid delay to Sydney's $2.1 billion light rail construction

Sydney construction
A residential construction worker watches new apartments being built in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Zetland, June 24, 2015. Reuters/Jason Reed

For the second time, construction of the $2.1 billion light rail line along George Street failed to make it to its completion deadlines. Retailers whose turnover has affected since the work started over 18 months ago expressed concern that interruption from the construction would continue for months.

Out of 10 zones on George Street, 7 zones have failed to comply with the most recent completion dates, some by months. Orogold, a health and beauty shop, said its earnings dropped by half over the past six months because customers are opting to avoid the area due to the construction, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Orogold co-owner John Leonardos told the news outlet all their neighbours were closing down and that they were in bind and were losing money. He said he was told the construction in front of his store near Martin Place might be extended until Christmas while October was a best-case scenario.

Oakley store manager Bek Benitez said the disruption caused decline in customers. As a manager of a store that was located in George Street, she described the situation as “absolutely frustrating” and argued the project was not thought through properly and it was supposed to have been taken at a minimal amount of time.

Book Kitchen’s Amelia Birch said the disturbance brought by the construction had taken a significant emotional and financial toll. She estimated she and her husband David, who she runs the business with, had lost over $100,000, adding they were unable to pay their rent so they’re living with family now.

Construction delay

According to the transport for New South Wales, at least 1000 underground utility and service cables were found under the route of the line in the CBD. The discovery resulted to an investigation, design changes and "much negotiation with stakeholders about matters such as stormwater, gas, power and design stops.”

It added the civil construction would be done on the first of three zones on George Street "from the middle of the year.” "We are on track for overall completion in early 2019 and have always been upfront in stating that we would need to adjust the schedules of individual zones," the transport for NSW reportedly said.

The transport authority said it was working to imply a strong message that Sydney is open for business along the light rail route during the construction.” It extends from Circular Quay to Randwick and Kensington. Meanwhile, the $3.6 billion Western Sydney infrastructure plan is powering ahead, aeol.com.au notes. For more news in Australia, watch video below.

