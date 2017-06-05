Vivid 2017: Sydney security on high alert after London terror attack

Spectators hold umbrellas as they look at projections on the roof of the Sydney Opera House as part of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia.

Spectators hold umbrellas as they look at projections on the roof of the Sydney Opera House as part of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia. Reuters/David Gray

UPDATE (10:13 a.m. AEST): Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop has confirmed through ABC’s Radio National that three Australians were injured in the London terror attack that took place on Saturday night. Those who were affected included a Darwin man named Andrew Morrison and a Brisbane woman named Candice Hedge. Consular staff in London continues to obtain information about the third Aussie who was caught up in the attack.

Security is heightened amid Sydney's Vivid festival following the London terror attack. Authorities wear high-visibility jackets to boost their presence and make use of buses, cars and fire engines as barricades.

NSW police confirmed that Australia’s terror threat level stays at “probable” following the attack in central London in which three terrorists killed seven people in a van and knife rampage. Police continuous to ensure safety of people as millions go out to see display of lights on Sunday night.

Some New South Wales police officers were trained in an “active shooter” course which is intended to neutralise lone wolf terror attack. Greater security is also observed prior to US Secretary of Defense James Mattis' visit to Down Under this week.

Counter terrorism minister David Elliott told 7 News that there are contingencies and that the police are always reviewing security and all the information they obtain. So far, no particular threat has been identified.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian assured those who wanted to see Vivid over the festival's 23 nights that they should not be scared. Over two and a half million individuals were expected to attend Sydney's Vivid festival.

“Of course we should always be aware but we shouldn't be deterred from doing what we love to do most,” Berejiklian said. Premier Daniel Andrews said a greater police presence was also boosted in Melbourne around Federation Square and Queen Victoria market. He told the Herald Sun events like this are a reminder to remain vigilant.

Last month, The Australian reported water bollards, aerial surveillance and random backpack checks would be used to ensure safety at Sydney’s harbour foreshore. Acting Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said police would “saturate” the Vivid with more sniffer dog patrols.

Fitzgerald added there would be police “in the air, on land and in the water to make sure people stay safe and secure.” He explained the force would utilise a “high-visibility policing strategy” that would include aerial surveillance and water-filled barriers which would stop vehicle attacks.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance urged people to utilise the 9,000 additional public transport services on offer as he warned about “carmageddon.” NSW Minister for Tourism Adam Marshall forecasted the festival would likely attract nearly 2.5 million people and make more than $110 million for the local economy this year, nine years following its inception. Music concerts, talks and light displays were in place across the city at various indoor and outdoor venues.

