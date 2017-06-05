Vivid 2017: Sydney security on high alert after London terror attack

By on
Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia
Spectators hold umbrellas as they look at projections on the roof of the Sydney Opera House as part of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia. Reuters/David Gray

UPDATE (10:13  a.m. AEST): Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop has confirmed through ABC’s Radio National that three Australians were injured in the London terror attack that took place on Saturday night. Those who were affected included a Darwin man named Andrew Morrison and a Brisbane woman named Candice Hedge. Consular staff in London continues to obtain information about the third Aussie who was caught up in the attack.

Security is heightened amid Sydney's Vivid festival following the London terror attack. Authorities wear high-visibility jackets to boost their presence and make use of buses, cars and fire engines as barricades.

NSW police confirmed that Australia’s terror threat level stays at “probable” following the attack in central London in which three terrorists killed seven people in a van and knife rampage. Police continuous to ensure safety of people as millions go out to see display of lights on Sunday night.

Some New South Wales police officers were trained in an “active shooter” course which is intended to neutralise lone wolf terror attack. Greater security is also observed prior to US Secretary of Defense James Mattis' visit to Down Under this week.

Counter terrorism minister David Elliott told 7 News that there are contingencies and that the police are always reviewing security and all the information they obtain. So far, no particular threat has been identified.

Vivid Sydney 2017

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian assured those who wanted to see Vivid over the festival's 23 nights that they should not be scared. Over two and a half million individuals were expected to attend Sydney's Vivid festival.

“Of course we should always be aware but we shouldn't be deterred from doing what we love to do most,” Berejiklian said. Premier Daniel Andrews said a greater police presence was also boosted in Melbourne around Federation Square and Queen Victoria market. He told the Herald Sun events like this are a reminder to remain vigilant.

Last month, The Australian reported water bollards, aerial surveillance and random backpack checks would be used to ensure safety at Sydney’s harbour foreshore. Acting Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said police would “saturate” the Vivid with more sniffer dog patrols.

Fitzgerald added there would be police “in the air, on land and in the water to make sure people stay safe and secure.” He explained the force would utilise a “high-visibility policing strategy” that would include aerial surveillance and water-filled barriers which would stop vehicle attacks.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance urged people to utilise the 9,000 additional public transport services on offer as he warned about “carmageddon.” NSW Minister for Tourism Adam Marshall forecasted the festival would likely attract nearly 2.5 million people and make more than $110 million for the local economy this year, nine years following its inception. Music concerts, talks and light displays were in place across the city at various indoor and outdoor venues.

Read More: 

More Australian households worse off under federal govt's plan to raise Medicare levy: ANU

‘Fare free day’: Sydney bus drivers offer free travel on June 1

Sydney Opera House/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car