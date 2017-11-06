Devin Patrick Kelley: Things to know about the Texas church shooting suspect

Twenty-six people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday. Twenty were injured in the attack.

The gunman was not named by police during a press conference. He was only described as a white male in his 20s.

Investigators said the shooter was dressed in black tactical gear. He was wearing a ballistic vest when he arrived at a Valero gas station near the church.

Fox News identified the person suspected of opening fire at the church in Texas as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley. According to officials, he killed at least 26 people and left about 20 wounded.

He previously served in the US Air Force, according to an Air Force spokesperson. He served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until 2014.

Based on a resume under his name, the gunman has worked as a security guard for a Texas waterpark. Investigators said Kelley did not appear to have a connection to any organised terrorist groups. Recent Facebook posts made by Kelley were being examined, particularly one that showed what appeared to be a semiautomatic weapon.

In 2012, Kelley was court-martialed for assaulting his wife and his child. He received a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force and was reduced in rank. He was said to be from New Braunfels, a suburb outside San Antonio.

The suspect sped away from the shooting scene. He was found dead in his car.

Information about Kelley’s cause of death was not immediately available. Officials said it was unclear whether he died from a self-inflicted wound or he was shot dead by police or an armed nearby resident.

At a news conference on Sunday, officials said he crossed the street to the church, left his vehicle and started firing a Ruger AR assault-type rifle. The gunman entered the church and began firing at the crowds of people.

A resident who lives near the church named Kevin Jordan told CBS affiliate KENS-TV he saw a resident, who he described as someone who would do anything for anyone, pursue the gunman. "If it wasn't for him, the guy wouldn't have stopped," he said, adding he watched the resident shoot at the suspect while taking cover behind a vehicle.

Clips showed first responders at the scene. Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have said they were responding to the shooting.

