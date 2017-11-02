Colorado Walmart shooting kills 3; No suspect in custody

Police secure the area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, January 1, 2017.

Police has confirmed that three people were dead following a shooting on Wednesday inside the Walmart Supercenter at 9901 Grant St in Thornton. No arrests have been announced.

Two men died at the store and a woman died at a hospital. Two people reportedly sustained injuries.

Victor Avila of the Thornton Police Department confirmed to CNN that the shooting took place inside the store. The location was evacuated.

Information about the circumstances of the Walmart shooting was not immediately released. The person behind the gunfire is also unknown.

“Not an active shooter”

In a tweet, Thornton police said hundreds of emergency responders ringed the Thornton Town Center shopping complex for hours. “At this time this is not an active shooter,” the Thornton Police Department tweeted. The police department said it will provide updates as information becomes available.

Avila told Reuters that they got several parties down, and that they were still trying to ascertain their conditions. Footages show a Walmart Supercenter parking lot filled with emergency vehicles.

Detectives were looking at security clips and were interviewing witnesses to help develop information for “suspect(s) desc/info.” According to Avila, gunshots had ceased by the time the first officers arrived at the scene.

A Walmart customer told Reuters that he was at a self-checkout stand when he heard gunshots. He said he did not see where the shooting had come from.

Jay Quawrn Thompson was at work when he heard gunshots, Denver Post reported. He then saw a woman running toward him.

They both ran out of the back of the store. Police told them to get to safety.

“Devastated to learn that one of our local communities has once again been impacted by gun violence,” Rep Ed Perlmutter tweeted. He also thanked first responders “who acted so quickly.”

The Thornton Town Center is a shopping complex that backs to Interstate 25 south of East 104th Avenue. The parking lot of the nearby Golden Corral restaurant was filled with shoppers who had been in the store. Others looked toward the Walmart as they waited for news of their loved ones.

People in the area were instructed to stay away from the shopping center. Streets leading to the area were blocked by emergency vehicles. Police officers were standing at intersections.

An investigation is still ongoing, with the FBI assisting. Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also assisting in the investigation.