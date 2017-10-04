Marilou Danley: Former Queensland resident's life in Australia before Las Vegas shooting

Image released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of Marilou Danley in connection to a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, U.S., October 2, 2017.

Image released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of Marilou Danley in connection to a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, U.S., October 2, 2017. Reuters/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout

Stephen Paddock reportedly transferred US$100,000 (AU$ 127,000) to an account in the Philippines before the Las Vegas shooting. Marilou Danley, who was believed to be his girlfriend and a former Queensland resident, is currently “a person of interest” in the criminal investigation into the mass shooting, police said on Tuesday, then reportedly cleared her of any involvement.

Before her name was known around the world, Danley had made a life on the Gold Coast. Some people who know her told The Courier-Mail that she had been married to a Queensland man who worked in advertising.

She had worked as a bookkeeper, and also had a role during Expo 88 in Brisbane, according to her friends. They raised her daughter from Danley’s previous relationship and she became an Australian citizen.

She moved to the United States and had remarried a man named Geary Danley. They divorced in 2015, but remained friends online.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of Clark County said detectives are in contact with Danley. She was travelling in the Philippines at the time of the shooting.

Lombardo told reporters that the investigation with Danley is ongoing and they anticipate some further information from her shortly. He did not comment about an NBC news report that Paddock wired US$100,000 (AU$ 127,000) to an account in the Philippines.

Police have said Danley had no involvement in the Las Vegas shooting. But they wanted to talk to her about Paddock, who opened fire from the windows of his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police found he had killed himself.

They also found 23 guns in Paddock’s room at the hotel. His motive is still unknown. Lombardo said it is an ongoing investigation and assured that the investigation into the worst mass shooting in US history is not ended with the death of Paddock.

Danley’s last known visit to Queensland

Meanwhile, a photo that showed Danley’s last known visit to Queensland emerged. The picture was taken in 2012, when she was visiting her sick mother in a hospital.

Danley’s nephew said he met Paddock twice last year. Jordan Knights, 23, travelled to Las Vegas to be introduced to Paddock. He said he was kind and respectful.

Knights lives with his mother and Danley’s sister, Amelia Manango, south of Brisbane. He said he has not spoken properly to his mother since the shooting and had no recent contact with his aunt, The Courier-Mail reported.

