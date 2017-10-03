'Deadpool 2': Young Fan gets to hang out on set

By @sachintrivedig on
'Deadpool'
A still of a scene from the film "Deadpool." Deadpool/ Facebook

The cast and crew of “Deadpool 2” had a young fan visit them on the set recently. Jack Shields got a chance to not only see the filming, but also hang out with the cast and crew. The opportunity was thanks to the efforts of Children's Wish British Columbia & Yukon.

Rob Liefeld, the comic book artist who created characters like Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Cable (Josh Brolin), shared a picture online [see below] of his meeting with Shields. The young fan got to pose with a katana for the picture.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what a thrill it was to hang out with this amazing young man! Such an inspiration! I met Mighty Jack Shields through @childrenswishfoundation @childrenswish and I’m feeling his inspiration many days later! Great to meet you Jack!” Liefeld wrote.

Another picture of Shields posted on Instagram shows him spending time with Brolin on the production set of the film. The actor was in full costume when he took the picture, which suggests that Shields may have gotten to see some of the filming of his favourite superheros.

Meanwhile, Reynolds too shared a video on Instagram [see below]. The main theme of the post is about the need to fight against childhood illness, trauma and disease. 300 staff members of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) joined the actor in this video to lend their support to make the world a better place for children.

Filming of “Deadpool 2” continues with David Leitch at the helm. The film is slated to be released on June 1, 2018 in the US. The exact release date for Australia is yet to be announced. The cast members of the film include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Stefan Kapicic (Voice of Colossus), and Zazie Beetz (Domino).

