'Deadpool 2' production update: Road train stunt scene filmed in Vancouver

Production of “Deadpool 2” continues in Vancouver, Canada. Leaked pictures and a video from the set show the filming of a big action sequences involving Cable (Josh Brolin). The following article contains minor spoilers.

Brolin was spotted on the set in Vancouver recently. Leaked pictures posted on Hollywood North shows the actor in shorts, carrying a bottle of water. He was apparently there with his wife. The actor managed to walk past the fans without being recognised, even though he’s playing the very important role of Cable in the upcoming film.

While Brolin was there in casual attire, a stunt double took his place for the filming of an action sequence. The scene involved a DMC road-train, and the stunt double was there in the last compartment in full costume. A leaked video of the filming of this scene has been posted on the Twitter page of Norm Lee.

The open compartment shows Cable just standing there. The character appears to be looking up in the final shot of this scene. No other character can be seen in this sequence, and it isn’t clear who else is involved in this scene.

Cable, also known as Nathan Summers, is a comic book character being introduced in the upcoming film. In the comics the character is the biological son of X-Men Cyclops and Jean. As a child the character is sent to the future, where he grows up, and later returns to the present time as an experience warrior.

The film version may take a different route to introduce the character. It will be interesting to see how the writers have connected the warrior to the storyline and to Wade (Ryan Reynolds).

“Deadpool 2” is set to be released on June 1 in the US. The release date for Australia is yet to be announced by the producers.