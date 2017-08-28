'Deadpool 2' production update: Road train stunt scene filmed in Vancouver

By @sachintrivedig on
'Deadpool'
A still of a scene from the film "Deadpool." Deadpool/ Facebook

Production of “Deadpool 2” continues in Vancouver, Canada. Leaked pictures and a video from the set show the filming of a big action sequences involving Cable (Josh Brolin). The following article contains minor spoilers.

Brolin was spotted on the set in Vancouver recently. Leaked pictures posted on Hollywood North shows the actor in shorts, carrying a bottle of water. He was apparently there with his wife. The actor managed to walk past the fans without being recognised, even though he’s playing the very important role of Cable in the upcoming film.

While Brolin was there in casual attire, a stunt double took his place for the filming of an action sequence. The scene involved a DMC road-train, and the stunt double was there in the last compartment in full costume. A leaked video of the filming of this scene has been posted on the Twitter page of Norm Lee.  

The open compartment shows Cable just standing there. The character appears to be looking up in the final shot of this scene. No other character can be seen in this sequence, and it isn’t clear who else is involved in this scene.

Cable, also known as Nathan Summers, is a comic book character being introduced in the upcoming film. In the comics the character is the biological son of X-Men Cyclops and Jean. As a child the character is sent to the future, where he grows up, and later returns to the present time as an experience warrior.

The film version may take a different route to introduce the character. It will be interesting to see how the writers have connected the warrior to the storyline and to Wade (Ryan Reynolds).

“Deadpool 2” is set to be released on June 1 in the US. The release date for Australia is yet to be announced by the producers.

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Conor McGregor's next fight: Five intriguing options
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks agree to one-year qualifying offer
2017 US Open: Andy Murray withdraws, joins high-profile absentees
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs inquire about Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
2017 US Open draw reshuffle ends hopes of Federer vs Nadal final
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Rick and Morty’ season 3 episode 6 live stream: 'Rest and Ricklaxation'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale: Big love making scene
'Animal Kingdom' season 2 finale 'Betrayal' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Unapologetic Ivar talks about Sigurd’s death [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 3: Claire's kitchen troubles; 'Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ'
‘Outlander’ season 3: First look at Young Ian
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 28: Gary hides his injuries from Ukraine
'Coronation Street' Aug. 28 spoilers [SPOILERS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car